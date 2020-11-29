Katy Perry slammed by followers for promoting dad's nonpartisan 'Nothing But American' clothing line

Katy Perry’s fans aren’t thrilled after she posted an advertisement for her preacher father’s nonpartisan clothing line following the 2020 election.

Perry’s father, Keith, is a Christian preacher who is trying to unite America with a clothing line that seeks to get rid of partisan bickering. On Saturday, the “American Idol” judge took to Instagram to share a video of her dad plugging the new Nothing But American clothing brand with a note acknowledging the fact that they often disagree with each other.

“We haven’t always seen [eye-to-eye] but I’m proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this!” she captioned the video.

The post sees her father speaking directly to the camera while wearing a shirt from the new clothing line that rejects Democrat and Republican labels in favor of labeling each other as Americans.

“Hey everyone, I’m Keith and I want to ask you a question,” he begins. “Are you tired of the division that is destroying our country? Are you sick of losing your family and friends because they just don’t agree with your political views? Well, I am, and I know there’s a lot of people out there that have the same feeling in the same way.”

He continued: “No matter what you believe, at the end of the day we’re all Americans and I designed this T-shirt because I want people to know that, even though you may have a different religion or political view than I do, I still will be there for you and I’ll still consider you my friend, my neighbor and my fellow America.”

Despite the message of unity, several of Perry’s fans seemed to turn on her in the comments section. A majority of the comments seem to be from people encouraging the star to delete the post.

“ok katy love u but maybe not this,” one user wrote.

“Delete this mess,” another added.

“This is not about political differences, this is about human rights!” a more vocal critic wrote. “This post is kinda disappointing tbh”

“Would rather not (re)connect with people who intentionally voted against my rights and immigrant family,” another more specific user noted.

“Girl you make stanning you VERY difficult…” someone else noted.

“Girl why are you purposely throwing your career down the drain!!!” another user asked.

“Girl this ain’t it!” someone else wrote, specifically calling out Donald Trump supporters. “This ain’t it! Please no! When someone voted for Trump & Co... they’re voting for Homophobia, Racist and so much more! It’s nothing American about that!”

Perry, who previously gave her public support to the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket, was previously criticized by her fans when she tried to encourage unity amid a growing political divide in America shortly after Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. The 36-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal what she did "first thing" after the results were called.

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them," wrote the star. "#FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday."

Fans, however, weren't too happy with Perry's message, making similar accusations that trying to find common ground with people that don’t support your political views is a waste of time when human rights are on the line.