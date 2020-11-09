Katy Perry slammed for telling fans to reach out to Trump-supporting family members after election

Katy Perry is taking some heat about the election.

On Sunday, a day after Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, the 36-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal what she did "first thing" after the results were called.

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them," wrote the star, who had endorsed Biden-Harris. "#FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday."

Fans, however, weren't too happy with Perry's actions.

"I'm not going to do that because those people voted against my basic human rights, but thanks so much for the tip, Katy!" replied a Twitter user.

"Truth is, rich white ppl such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election," said another. "To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions –to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won't be calling my family to console them."

A third wrote: "They saw 500+ kids in cages and said Ok! They heard a call for white supremacists to stand by and thought yep! They heard how he talks about women and were all in. They’re ok with a Muslim ban, a transgender military ban and more. So, no, I cannot and will not love that."

"Not extending an olive branch to people who voted against BASIC human decency," wrote yet another. "Unlike you, I don't have the privilege."

Some came to the star's defense, however.

"I think she didn't phrase this well, i think she meant that even if your family doesn't have the same ideology or values about something you have to still love them because they are family after all," explained one.

"The tremendous amount of badmouthing and hating on social media, each time someone expresses a view that differs to yours, is incredible," said another. "Katy can say her thoughts, and absolutely none of anyone's business to say otherwise. You don't tell someone else what comes out their mouth."

Perry previously expressed support for the Biden-Harris ticket over the summer, when Sen. Kamala Harris was named as Biden's running mate.

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now," wrote the singer alongside several pictures of herself with Harris.

"She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better. Less than 3 months until Election Day. LET’S DO THIS Y'ALL," added Perry.