Katy Perry transforms into giant 'I voted' sticker to encourage Americans to cast ballots

Katy Perry is known for her eccentric fashion choices, and on Monday, she took things to another, more patriotic, level.

To encourage fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election, the star shared a video of herself wearing an off-white knit dress and a massive headpiece resembling the iconic "I voted" sticker.

In the video, the star cheered as cars drove by before trying to enter a liquor store and being blocked by her hat hitting the narrow doorway.

In the caption, Perry, 36, shared some of the lyrics to her song "Not the End of the World."

"It's not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don't lose hope," she wrote.

To encourage fans to vote, she added: "TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell ur mom tell ur dad tell strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEURBIKE #honkifualreadyvoted."

The outrageous outfit first made its social media debut when the singer-songwriter donned the getup after casting her ballot.

"ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! VOTE NOW!!!" she wrote alongside a video of herself dropping off her ballot. "SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE GLOW AND I’LL GIVE IT A LIKE OR RT! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY)."

To further celebrate Election Day, Perry released an EP titled "Empowered," available to stream now.

The EP features six songs previously released by the singer that have particularly empowering messages.

Mega-hits "Roar" and "Firework" are featured, alongside a handful of other songs from past albums. The star is among those that have shown support for the Biden-Harris ticket.