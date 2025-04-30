Katy Perry, fresh off Blue Origin flap, admits she's 'bruised' by online backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry has never been one to shy away from online criticism.

On Tuesday, the "Roar" songstress - who has recently kicked off her "Lifetimes" tour - took to social media to address the ongoing backlash she has received from "unhinged" critics just weeks after embarking on an 11-minute flight to space on the Blue Origin spacecraft.

"I’m so grateful for you guys," Perry, 40, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a fan tribute displayed for her in New York City’s Times Square. "We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!"

KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CRITICS AS GAYLE KING REVEALS CREW'S NEXT MISSION

Perry reassured her fans that she's doing "ok," despite the ongoing backlash she has endured.

"Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," she wrote. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

BLUE ORIGIN LAUNCHES KATY PERRY INTO SPACE WITH FIRST ALL-FEMALE CREW

"When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," she continued. "What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that."

"I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS," she concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On April 14, Perry – who took the 11-minute trip on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission, NS-31, alongside Jeff Bezos' fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen – broke down in tears after an "incredible" trip to space.

"I feel super connected to love," Perry said shortly after landing . "So connected to love. I think this experience has shown me, you never know how much love is inside of you, how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch."

While in space, Perry sang "What a Wonderful World" with her all-female crew in tow, and she took a moment to explain why the song came to mind.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s not about me," she said. "It’s not about singing my songs, it’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it," Perry said. "This is all for the benefit of Earth."

"This experience is second to being a mom," Perry, who shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy with husband Orlando Bloom, added. "That's why it was hard for me to go because that's all my love right there. And I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and my daughter, because I'm filled up from being able to get that gift of being a mom and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness."

Since returning to Earth, Perry and her fellow flight crew have faced backlash over the flight's 11-minute duration and estimated cost. While Blue Origin has not disclosed how much each passenger must pay for a ticket to space, the deposit is $150,000 per person.

Perry seemingly shut down negative criticism during the opening night of her tour when she asked the crowd, "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

In a fan video , the pop star invited two men from the audience on stage who arrived in spacesuits.

"I want these gentlemen to come on stage, because they are dressed like my most current timeline," she said.