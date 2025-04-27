Katy Perry ridiculed for space costume on Lifetimes tour following Blue Origin flight debacle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry fans were "Hot N Cold" about the singer's out-of-this-world wardrobe on her Lifetimes Tour.

Perry, 40, revealed a galactic ensemble to kick off her first tour in nearly seven years following her Blue Origin New Shepard space mission fiasco.

The "Wide Awake" musician showed some skin in the futuristic outfit – which was complete with thigh-high boots and a heart cut-out along her chest – much to the dismay of social media users.

Perry first debuted her custom Zaldy costume on the Mexico City stop of her fifth tour in support of her "143" album, which was released in 2024.

On April 14, the "Roar" singer was part of an all-female crew, including journalist Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King , film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, who journeyed to the stars on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

The crew received intense backlash from climate activists and fellow celebrities following their 11-minute journey into space.

"Can you please go back to space… and just stay there?" one user asked Perry on X, while another wrote, "Is this the astronaut version?"

"Is this what happens after you go to space and back," another social media user asked. "Katy Perry and other ‘divas’ put on their skin-tight blue suits, applied their heavy makeup, fluffed up their hair, painted their lips, and then they went on a very expensive joy ride," one X user wrote.

"Cringe. Desperate. Narcissistic. But still yesterday," a follower commented, with one user writing, "This made me less into ‘space’ and ‘science.’"

Comments were set to limited on Instagram, which showed mostly positive remarks for Perry's ensemble.

"Love her!" one fan wrote, with others posting fire emojis and hearts. "You look fabulous in this costume, mom. Good show tonight! You are light! I love you," another fan wrote.

Perry seemingly shut down negative criticism during the opening night of her tour when she asked the crowd, "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

In a fan video , the pop star invited two men from the audience on stage who arrived in spacesuits.

"I want these gentlemen to come on stage, because they are dressed like my most current timeline," she said.

TV host Gayle King, who was honored at the 19th annual TIME100 Gala on Thursday night, told Fox News Digital what it was like flying with high-profile women and described what their next mission will be.

"It was Katy, and it was Lauren, it was names you know, but to me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Carrie Anne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists … astrophysicists … filmmakers and all their backstories, that to me was such a bonding experience for all of us," King said. "We'll never forget it."

She added, "We were on a text chain today saying, we need to all go to Katy's concert. Which city can we go and when? That's our next group activity."