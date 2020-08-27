Katy Perry addresses delivering a baby and new album 'in the same week'

It's a milestone week for Katy Perry.

The 35-year-old singer became a mother for the first time this week with Wednesday's announcement that she'd given birth to a baby girl, Daisy Dove, whom she shared with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Bloom has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The baby isn't the only thing Perry delivered this week, however, as her sixth studio album, "Smile," drops on Friday.

Perry took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the achievements.

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f--k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."

Her hashtags were written in references to the album title and the closing track "What Makes a Woman."

Perry also used the music video for her song "Never Worn White" to announce her pregnancy, baring her baby bump at the end of the clip.

Daisy's birth was announced on UNICEF's Instagram, as the couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors for the foundation.

They shared a black and white image of the “Firework” singer and English actor holding onto the newborn’s hand. They didn’t, however, show their daughter’s face.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” they wrote announcing their daughter’s clever name.

Perry previously hinted at her newborn’s moniker with the release of her song “Daisies.”

In a statement, the couple said, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” Perry and Bloom added.

The couple then brought awareness to the health care crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many pregnant women and newborns dying “mostly from preventable causes.”

“As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” the “American Idol” judge and “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wrote.

As a result, the couple created a donation page to help mothers get “access to quality healthcare.”

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival,” Perry and Bloom said. “We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.”