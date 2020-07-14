Miranda Kerr’s husband, Evan Spiegel, praises her ‘very different’ co-parenting relationship with Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr’s husband, Evan Spiegel, commended his wife’s co-parenting relationship with Orlando Bloom in a recent interview.

Spiegel explained his parents divorced, which gave him one view of co-parenting.

Kerr, he said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, gave him another perspective when he saw how seamlessly she co-parents her 9-year-old son Flynn with Bloom, 43. He noted that Kerr has an open-door policy for Flynn’s friends and Bloom to come over whenever they want.

“This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel, 30, told WSJ. Magazine. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”

The Snapchat CEO continued: “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced.”

Spiegel also explained his relationship with Flynn. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad,” he said. "I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

Kerr and Bloom welcomed their son just a year after they got married in 2010. The couple split in 2013.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also has two sons, Myles, 9 months, and Hart, 2, with Spiegel.

Bloom is expecting his second child with fiancée Katy Perry.