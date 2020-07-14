Expand / Collapse search
Miranda Kerr’s husband, Evan Spiegel, praises her ‘very different’ co-parenting relationship with Orlando Bloom

The model and actor share 9-year-old son, Flynn

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Miranda Kerr’s husband, Evan Spiegel, commended his wife’s co-parenting relationship with Orlando Bloom in a recent interview.

Spiegel explained his parents divorced, which gave him one view of co-parenting.

Kerr, he said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, gave him another perspective when he saw how seamlessly she co-parents her 9-year-old son Flynn with Bloom, 43. He noted that Kerr has an open-door policy for Flynn’s friends and Bloom to come over whenever they want.

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, and model Miranda Kerr arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016.  (Reuters)

“This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel, 30, told WSJ. Magazine. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”

The Snapchat CEO continued: “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced.”

Spiegel also explained his relationship with Flynn. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad,” he said. "I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

Kerr and Bloom welcomed their son just a year after they got married in 2010. The couple split in 2013.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also has two sons, Myles, 9 months, and Hart, 2, with Spiegel.

Bloom is expecting his second child with fiancée Katy Perry.