Katie Holmes, Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsea Ballerini spice up New York Fashion Week with sheer looks: PHOTOS

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes walked the red carpet at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week, in a see-through lace dress with a black blazer.

The actress became a household name when she starred as Joey Potter on the hit teen drama "Dawson's Creek." The show celebrated its 25th anniversary in January 2023, and Holmes told Glamour a few months later that she's rewatched parts of it over the years.

"I was just 18 when we started, and I really appreciated the writing because I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman," she told the outlet. "And I felt like [creator Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings. So for me, playing that role, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what that means. Oh, I get that.’ I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley attended Tod's Cocktail Party and Dinner as part of New York Fashion Week in a lacy black dress with a plunging neckline, featuring lace cutouts all throughout. She posed with her son, Damien, who wore a black suit and white shirt.

The model and actress has never been one to shy away from showing off her body, often posting photos of herself in her bikini on social media, leaving fans wondering how she manages to stay in shape at 58 years old.

"My mantra is: don’t eat too much, too fast, too often or too late," she wrote in part in a January 2024 Instagram post. "Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me. I don’t drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I’m lacking something."

"Perfect woman with perfect advice," one fan commented, with another adding, "You look amazing my lovely."

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan arrived at the Michael Kors fashion show red carpet in a strapless black crop top and a black miniskirt — which featured a thigh-high slit — topped with a black blazer. She paired the look with a chainlink belt and matching purse.

The actress has just wrapped up playing the titular character on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for five seasons. On the show, Brosnahan played a housewife who, after finding out her husband is cheating on her, stumbles into a successful career as a stand-up comedian.

Fresh off her success on the Amazon Prime original, Brosnahan is gearing up to play Lois Lane in the highly anticipated film "Superman: Legacy."

"Well, I guess the cat's out of the bag. We're doing our first table read next week in Atlanta," she told The Associated Press. "I'm very excited. Big shoes to fill, but I'm excited by the challenge.

Kelsea Ballerini

Country star Kelsea Ballerini arrived at the Michael Kors fashion show in a black sheer long-sleeved gown.

In February 2023, Ballerini released a six-song EP titled "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," featuring songs she wrote about her divorce from singer Morgan Evans.

Ballerini, who finalized her divorce in November 2022, began dating "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes in January 2023. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the fashion show, Ballerini explained they both had to work on Valentine's Day, and therefore spent it apart, but said they would definitely FaceTime with each other.

"It's so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we're not together, we're still feeding that love tank," she explained.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet at the Gucci fashion show in a simple black gown with a slit in the back.

When speaking with Reader's Digest in February, the actress looked back on the early days of her career, which consisted mostly of small roles on TV and on the stage, when she was living in New York.

Chastain's career didn't take off until she was in her 30s, and she told the outlet she used to be "frustrated" by how long it took her to find success in Hollywood, but has since learned to look at it as a positive, calling it a "gift."

"I was given a huge, huge gift. It got to be all about the work for me, and not about anything else. I would go from job to job, and my only concern was the character I was playing and the story that I was trying to tell," Chastain told the outlet. "So I didn't have to deal with any of the trappings of what happens when movies come out, and how people might treat you differently. So it was a wonderful experience."

Blake Lively

Blake Lively arrived at the Michael Kors fashion show in a matching brown print skirt and jacket set.

The actress recently made waves when she was spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside her best friend, Taylor Swift, at Super Bowl LVIII.

One of the commercials that aired during the Super Bowl was a trailer for "Deadpool 3," which stars Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. As a joke, Reynolds snapped a photo of himself in front of the TV as the trailer was playing, posting it on Instagram with the caption, "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"

In response, Lively posted a photo of herself standing in front of the same TV, with the same screengrab from the trailer on the screen, writing, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev walked the red carpet at the Michael Kors fashion show, wearing a black mini dress with floral embellishments, paired with a black blazer and knee-high black leather boots.

The actress recently had a reunion with her "Vampire Diaries" co-star Candice King while attending the Super Bowl. Dobrev starred as Elena Gilbert on the hit teen drama for 134 episodes before leaving the show after its sixth season.

During an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Show" on Sirius XM last July, Dobrev looked back on the rapid rise to fame she experienced following the success of the show.

"I mean, it was pretty wild," Dobrev said. "I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19, and it had some success, but not the level of success that "Vampire Diaries" did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess."