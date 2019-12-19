Rachel Brosnahan says she was told early in her career to change her look if she wanted roles

Rachel Brosnahan has opened up about the pressures she faced in Hollywood to change her look.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star revealed at a Q&A that, before she found fame, she was told that she'd have to change her appearance if she wanted to make it big.

"Early on, you get a lot of feedback on auditions... People give it to you like it is [the] Bible, like it is truth,” said the 29-year-old Emmy winner, according to Page Six.

She continued: “I’ve been told so many times I had to change my hair and learn to do my makeup and ‘buy different clothes'... It starts to get into your head."

However, despite all of the negative feedback, Brosnahan stayed true to herself -- and it seemed to work out for her.

"And all those things are sometimes an attempt to fit a square peg into a round hole," she added. "The right thing will find you.”

Brosnahan recently spoke to Fox News, revealing what it was like to see her name in lights.

"There's a giant billboard in Times Square," she said. "I don't know if it's there now, but this was like during the first season. I was with a friend of mine and we were just like [stunned face], and then we proceeded to take about a thousand selfies in front of it."

She added: "It was pretty disconcerting, I hated every second of it, and it was pretty darn cool."