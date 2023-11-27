Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off age-defying figure while swimming on vacation in Thailand

It isn't just her ability to work the camera that makes Elizabeth Hurley appear so flawless. It's also the fact that she shows no signs of aging, even in a skimpy bikini.

Hurley took to social media to flaunt her fabulous figure while on vacation. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Austin Powers" actress smiled while swimming around in a pool in a red swimsuit.

Hurley has been documenting her stay at a wellness resort in Thailand for nearly two weeks. "I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90’s and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful," she wrote alongside a video of her exploring the spa's grounds.

In the video, Hurley alternates between being silly and sexy as she swims around, almost slipping on the stairs in one sequence. She playfully floats on her back and swims to the edge of the pool in another clip. "Parting is such sweet sorrow, glorious Chiva Som," she wrote. "We’ll be back."

Hurley wore a bright red bikini from her own swim collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which features an ornate gold chain.

The post was flooded with affirming comments, with users marveling at Hurley's looks. "Are you immortal?" one person inquired. "Is there a hotter woman on the planet? I don’t think so," another asked.

Throughout her trip, Hurley highlighted other pieces from her swimwear line while also showing her followers what activities she was doing at the resort. In one video, Hurley received the aquatic therapy, Watsu. "One of the best stretches I’ve ever had," she wrote. In another video, Hurley left little to the imagination as she slipped out of a towel in a steam room.

In recent years, Hurley has used her social media to show off her age-defying figure. She previously elaborated on her philosophy on aging, sharing with Daily Mail, "Getting older should be just that: getting older, but not becoming old and losing one's sex appeal."