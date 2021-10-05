Kathy Hilton admits daughter Paris' partying days were 'scary': 'It got very out of control'

Kathy Hilton opened up about what it was like raising two daughters in the public eye.

Hilton shares Nicky, 38, and Paris, 40, with her husband Rick Hilton and admitted while on SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast that she worried about her elder daughter's safety constantly. The couple also shares sons Conrad, 27, and Barron, 31.

"There was a moment. I was actually worried about Paris for a good while. And she was sneaking out and she'd go missing and I wouldn't be able to find her," Hilton said of Paris' partying days in New York City and Los Angeles. "And let's put it this way. It got very out of control and I was scared for her. And my husband was very scared for her. And you know, those nightclubs go on all night."



The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star called that period of time "very scary" and there were nights "I did not sleep."

"How about for two days, not knowing where your daughter is, and once hearing blood-curdling screaming, and then the phone hangs up. I mean, there's a lot of stuff people don't know," Hilton recalled.

"I used to call the city desk really at the New York Post. Really. I would call the city desk and say at one in the morning, ‘Excuse me, hi, it's Kathy Hilton. Uh, do you, by any chance know, Paris where she is right now, right?’ Usually, they'd be able to track exactly. She was seen at 11:47 or 12:43 at O Bar or this spot. I mean, this is the way I lived," she said.

Paris, along with friends Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan, were known for clubbing in the early 2000s and dubbed "party girls."

In an interview with U.K.’s "Weekend Today" in 2018, Paris reflected on her past behavior saying, "I was the first person to ever get paid to party and it was a very lucrative business and I’ve turned it into a worldwide empire."

"So, I think when a lot of people would see me at these parties and events they didn’t really realize I was actually there working," she reasoned.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Paris' life from her 2020 documentary "This Is Paris." In a trailer, she teased how a trauma she suffered in her childhood shaped her life and forced her to create a public persona, or a character, who is very different from how she feels inside.

In an interview with People , the former "Simple Life" star revealed she was verbally and mentally abused at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was enrolled for 11 months at age 17.