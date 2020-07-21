Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Paris Hilton
Published

Paris Hilton says she still has 'nightmares' about her past

The heiress is the subject of an upcoming YouTube original documentary 'This is Paris'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Paris Hilton has a hard time looking back on her childhood -- in fact, it still haunts her today.

Hilton, 39, is set to be the subject of the documentary "This is Paris," which will explore the heiress' past and delve into her traumas, as well as how she became the person we know her to be today.

People magazine obtained a special sneak peek of the documentary, in which Hilton discloses her negative feelings surrounding her past.

PARIS HILTON'S FAMILY WAS 'DEVASTATED' OVER HER SEX TAPE LEAK, HER AUNT KYLE RICHARDS SAYS

"I'm nervous I'm shaking," she said. "It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning. I don't know — it's something that's very personal, and not something I like talking about."

Paris Hilton will star in the documentary 'This is Paris,' which will explore her past.

Paris Hilton will star in the documentary 'This is Paris,' which will explore her past. ((Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Diesel))

The former reality star added: "No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it."

Per the outlet, Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Rothschild Hilton will also appear in the doc.

PARIS HILTON BECOMES INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH BOYFRIEND CARTER REUM

The film was directed by Alexandra Dean and will premiere on Hilton's YouTube channel on Sept. 14.

Hilton previously spoke about the doc during an appearance on "The Talk," calling it "very therapeutic" to film.

"I became very close with the director and she really asked me so many questions," said the former "Simple Life" star. "I started thinking about my past and what I've been through and realized just how much it's affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long."

She even admitted that she "learned a lot about" herself through the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think when people see this film, they're really going to see a different side to me than they've ever seen before," sais Hilton. "Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year."

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment