Paris Hilton details alleged abuse at Utah boarding school for the first time: 'Continuous torture'

Paris Hilton is opening up for the first time publicly about enduring abuse while attending boarding school as a teen.

The 39-year-old hotel heiress will appear in an upcoming documentary about her life in which she will expose never-before-heard details about some of the pain she suffered as an adolescent.

In a new interview with People, the former "Simple Life" star revealed she was traumatized daily at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was enrolled for 11 months at age 17.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me," Hilton told the magazine. "I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton said the school did not focus on education "at all."

"From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture," she said.

Hilton explained that her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, made the decision to send her to boarding school after she pulled a series of stunts including "sneaking out and going to clubs and parties" while living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Upon her arrival at Provo Canyon, Hilton said she "knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else" she'd been.

Hilton said that three of her classmates make similar allegations in the upcoming YouTube documentary "This is Paris."

Provo Canyon School did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment Saturday, but released the following statement to People: "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Hilton claimed the school placed students in solitary confinement as punishment "sometimes 20 hours a day."

The alleged abuse led to Hilton suffering from panic attacks "every single day."

She told the magazine she felt "like a prisoner" and "hated life" while there. Attempts to detail the abuse in letters or phone calls to her parents were intercepted by staff, she said.

"They would grab the phone or rip up the letters I wrote telling me, 'No one is going to believe you.'"

According to the report, Hilton left the school in 1999 when she was 18. She wouldn't speak about the abuse because she said she felt "ashamed."

Now, the heiress declared "the nightmare is over." The documentary is set to air on her YouTube channel Sept. 14. She said she plans to watch with her parents.

"I think it will be good for us, but emotional too. There are no more secrets," she said.