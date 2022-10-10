Kathy Hilton clarifies 'cruel and disgusting' bullying comments

Kathy Hilton is setting the record straight about a recent social media comment she made leading up to the "Real Housewives" reunion.

"Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months," Hilton initially wrote in response to an Instagram post that showed concern for her sister Kyle Richards. Hilton went on to add, "Just cruel and disgusting."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Saturday, Hilton clarified her comment, stating: "I'm the one for ten months that has been bullied and persecuted, and I said, ‘That is cruel and disgusting.’"

Hilton's statement comes on the heels of an explosive "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion special, which led to ongoing drama between her and her sister Kyle Richards.

When asked about their relationship today, Hilton – who was attending the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton – said, "Look, she's my sister, I love and I adore her, and I just wanted a little back-up. That's all. And finally she did."

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hilton opened up to Fox News Digital at the Saturday evening gala, which raised over $1.7 million for the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and featured performances by John Legend and Andy Grammer.

Actress Diane Keaton was honored with the "Brass Ring Award" at the event, which brought together leaders from the film, music and television industries.

LISA RINNA DELETES INSTAGRAM STORY ACCUSING KATHY HILTON OF PAYING MARKETING MANAGER TO START FEUD

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the Bravo show's dramatic reunion, fellow castmate Lisa Rinna attacked Hilton for badmouthing the entire cast, including sister Richards.

Hilton had previously called Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."