Exclusive
Published

Kathy Hilton clarifies 'cruel and disgusting' bullying comments

Hilton said she felt bullied at the upcoming 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion

By Larry Fink , Will Mendelson | Fox News
Kathy Hilton explains 'cruel and disgusting' social media comment Video

Kathy Hilton explains 'cruel and disgusting' social media comment

Kathy Hilton tells Fox News Digital she wanted "a little back up" from her sister, Kyle Richards, after feeling bullied and persecuted at the upcoming "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

Kathy Hilton is setting the record straight about a recent social media comment she made leading up to the "Real Housewives" reunion.

"Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months," Hilton initially wrote in response to an Instagram post that showed concern for her sister Kyle Richards. Hilton went on to add, "Just cruel and disgusting."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Saturday, Hilton clarified her comment, stating: "I'm the one for ten months that has been bullied and persecuted, and I said, ‘That is cruel and disgusting.’"

Hilton's statement comes on the heels of an explosive "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion special, which led to ongoing drama between her and her sister Kyle Richards. 

When asked about their relationship today, Hilton – who was attending the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton – said, "Look, she's my sister, I love and I adore her, and I just wanted a little back-up. That's all. And finally she did." 

Kathy Hilton said despite her feud with sister Kyle Richards, she still "loves her."

Kathy Hilton said despite her feud with sister Kyle Richards, she still "loves her." (Charles Sykes/Bravo)

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Hilton opened up to Fox News Digital at the Saturday evening gala, which raised over $1.7 million for the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and featured performances by John Legend and Andy Grammer. 

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have also been in a feud since the reunion episode of their show, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have also been in a feud since the reunion episode of their show, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." (Getty Images)

Actress Diane Keaton was honored with the "Brass Ring Award" at the event, which brought together leaders from the film, music and television industries.

Kathy Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards had reportedly been feuding following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

Kathy Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards had reportedly been feuding following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

LISA RINNA DELETES INSTAGRAM STORY ACCUSING KATHY HILTON OF PAYING MARKETING MANAGER TO START FEUD

Kathy Hilton opened up to Fox News Digital at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles which raised over $1.7 million for the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Kathy Hilton opened up to Fox News Digital at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles which raised over $1.7 million for the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation)

Following the Bravo show's dramatic reunion, fellow castmate Lisa Rinna attacked Hilton for badmouthing the entire cast, including sister Richards. 

Hilton had previously called Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."

Kathy Hilton previously called Lisa Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."

Kathy Hilton previously called Lisa Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation)

