Lisa Rinna deletes Instagram story accusing Kathy Hilton of paying marketing manager to start feud

Lisa Rinna deleted her claim that Kathy Hilton allegedly paid a marketing manager to start a feud between the two "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars.

Rinna then deleted the post from Instagram, according to Page Six.

The "Days of our Lives" star shared screenshots shared by the Bravo fan account "Your Moms Are Watching."

The messages included in the screenshots were reportedly between the fan account and marketing manager Patrick Somers.

The post shared by the fan account and re-shared by Rinna posted: "I have tea. I just DMed with Patrick Somers, that kid that sent Rinna a text last weekend threatening her."

"Rinna then posted the text and the kid posted Rinna’s number and it became a big thing. Well, he just admitted to me KATHY HILTON PAID HIM TO DO THIS. …. Turns out he made everything up just to divert focus from the fact that Lisa was calling out Kathy for the slurs she made in Aspen."

A representative for Hilton told Fox News Digital that the allegations are false.

"It's completely not true," Hilton's rep said. "As you can see the posts were deleted by Lisa. This person has made up the entire thing and Kathy does not know him or did not hire him to do any sort of job. It is a totally insane accusation. The IG posts were made to get attention at Kathy’s expense and it worked."

"In no way was Kathy involved in any of this."

Rinna's drama seemingly refers to the reports which surfaced claiming Hilton had used gay slurs to refer to co-star Sutton Stracke's assistant. However, Stracke shut down the reports in March.

Stracke responded "no" when a fan asked in an Instagram comment if Hilton had called her assistant a gay slur.

Stracke later shared a photo of herself, her assistant and Hilton.

"Josh is the best," she clarified. "And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him."

Earlier this week, Rinna was also involved in drama with Kelly Dodd.

"Harry Hamlin is next," Dodd replied in the comments of a reel talking about the rumors regarding "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley.

Rinna responded by sharing a photo of herself with a photoshopped beard.

"Good morning to kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only," she quipped.