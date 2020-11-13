Katherine Schwarzenegger, Nikki and Brie Bella discuss postpartum depression

Katherine Schwarzenegger got candid about motherhood in a new interview.

The author, 30, spoke with WWE stars and fellow new moms Nikki and Brie Bella about battling postpartum depression Thursday on Instagram.

Schwarzenegger gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August, with husband Chris Pratt.

“You definitely have days where it’s harder some days than other days, then you have things of feeling bad with a partner, or wanting to make everything good again,” she explained to the Bella twins. “It’s really hard.”

Nikki and Brie gave birth to sons, Matteo and Buddy, just one day apart on July 31 and August 1.

Brie revealed she endured postpartum depression three years ago after giving birth to her daughter Birdie.

“I think with Birdie — and maybe it was with being a new mom — I think what happened is you get this FOMO of the old you — who you were before your pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life. I’d be sitting there breastfeeding or just over tired, thinking like am I ever going to be that person again? Does that life come back? I miss that life," she said.

Nikki agreed and added that when her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev left to film "Dancing With the Stars," she felt isolated.

“I was like oh my gosh I can’t do this on my own, why did I say I could do this on my own, but now I need to be supportive and just keep my mouth shut and not be negative," she conceded.

In fact, to deal with postpartum, Nikki said she hired a life coach.

Schwarzenegger said previously that her doctor told her because of the pandemic, she had seen many more women struggling with depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy.

"I did [my postpartum depression screening], and I was talking to my doctor and she was saying to me she has never seen such levels of postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety in her patients and just overall for people who are pregnant and have recently had a baby during this COVID time,” she explained. “I thought that was really interesting and, of course, makes sense because everyone is experiencing different feelings right now whether you’ve had a baby or not.”