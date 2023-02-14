Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa rocks red bikini on Caribbean vacation, months after giving birth

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s little sister, was looking svelte as she soaked up the sun with her family on a vacation to St. Barts last weekend.

The trip comes just months after the 39-year-old gave birth to her third child, Rose, in June. She and husband James Matthews also share Arthur, 4, and Grace, who will be two in March.

Pippa was snapped running in the sand and on her phone while sporting shades. She also took a dip in the warm Caribbean waters.

Matthews' family owns the Eden Rock resort in St. Barts.

The Princess of Wales’ sister revealed how she stays fit, telling Hoka in 2021 running has been a "constant" in her life since she was 8 years old.

"Over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and, unsurprisingly, the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat," Pippa told Hoka. She's been a Hoka brand ambassador since 2018.

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now. Through both pregnancies, I have tried to keep fit and strong for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me."

She said she’s been able to manage her weight by running around the playground, taking her son on the back of her bike and buggy running.

Pippa was first thrust into the spotlight in 2011 when she served as older sister Kate’s maid of honor in her Westminster Abbey wedding with Prince William.