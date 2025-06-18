Kate Middleton unexpectedly pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton has pulled out of a scheduled return to Royal Ascot, Fox News Digital confirmed on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales was set to appear at the annual horse racing event with her husband Prince William on June 18.

The mother of three is said to be disappointed not to be there. However, the princess is still trying to find the right balance as she returns to public engagements following her cancer treatment.

The 43-year-old was originally listed on the carriage list for Wednesday. Now, William will be seated with his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camilla. Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was pictured arriving at the racecourse.

Last year, William attended Royal Ascot solo while Kate was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. His in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also present.

In March 2024, Kate announced in a video she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The revelation came after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts. In January of that year, she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

The news was another jolt to the royal family. In February of that year, Buckingham Palace announced Charles was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer. The illness was discovered while he was undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

In September 2024, Kate announced she had finished her preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long and that she would take it day by day.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life, as you know it, can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she shared. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess continued. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

In January of this year, Kate announced that her cancer was in remission, and she would remain "focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she said at the time.

Since then, Kate has slowly returned to royal duties.

Over the weekend, she and William joined their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, for Trooping the Colour, Charles’s birthday parade. On Monday, Kate also appeared at the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital that Kate is determined to fulfill public duties but will always prioritize her health.

"Kate is all about her family, but she is also all about duty to her country," said Andersen. "She is keenly aware of the roles she plays as Princess of Wales, the future queen, wife of a future king and mother to a future monarch. Kate didn’t spend 10 years waiting to land her prince so that she could eventually recede into the shadows."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.