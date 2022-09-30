Kate Middleton reveals how her kids react to old pictures of her and Prince William

Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed how her children react when they see old pictures of her and husband Prince William.

During a recent visit to Wales, Kate was speaking with admirers when one showed her a picture of her and William during their engagement in 2010. Kate got a kick out of seeing the old photograph and was amused to think that far in the past.

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" she asked the fan, which was shared on TikTok. "We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

She also revealed what her children think when they see old photos of their parents, claiming they aren’t afraid to knock them down a few pegs.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON VISIT WALES FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE EARNING NEW ROYAL TITLES

"The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young,'" Kate added.

The royal couple traveled to Wales Tuesday to meet with different communities in the region and with leaders of vital charitable organizations in the nation. They first met with volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station and then the St. Thomas Church in Swansea.

The visit marked the first time William and Kate traveled to Wales since being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales. They are the first couple to take on those titles since Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana held those titles. When Charles remarried, wife Camilla was referred to as Duchess of Cornwall rather than the Princess of Wales.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY, KATE MIDDLETON AND MEGHAN MARKLE, THE FAB FOUR'S ROCKY RECENT HISTORY

"It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything," Kate told the crowd in the TikTok video. "So it's been a really special day."

William and Kate lived in Wales for three years after getting married in April 2011. The two were together for ten years before officially tying the knot, having started dating in 2001 after meeting at the University of St. Andrews.

After a decade of dating, William popped the question while the couple was on vacation in Kenya. William said he didn’t feel as if it was a huge surprise to Kate since the couple had already been talking about the possibility of getting engaged for a while before that.

"It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time really," William revealed during a joint interview at the time. "We had been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn’t a massively big surprise."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They got married in 2011 and welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013. George was followed by his sister Princess Charlotte in May 2015 and younger brother Prince Louis in April 2018.

"Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," Kate said during a speech in March 2017. "However, at times, it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a 2017 visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School, Kate said her ultimate goal as a mother was to instill "qualities like kindness, respect and honesty" in her children as her parents did for her, calling them "central values" and explaining they are "just as important as excelling at math or sport."