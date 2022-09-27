Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Wales for the first time since earning new royal titles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new Prince and Princess of Wales are in town.

On Tuesday, Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine (also known as Kate Middleton), visited the country for the first time since receiving their new titles.

The couple began their journey in Anglesey where they once lived as newlyweds in 2010 and as new parents to their firstborn, Prince George. At the time, William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

The British royals, both 40, then went to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Holyhead Lifeboat Station, where they met with crew members and volunteers. The lifeboat station has received 70 awards for gallantry, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, Catherine's first official royal duty with William involved helping to launch a new lifeboat on the island two months before they tied the knot in 2011.

William and Catherine then headed to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar. There, they met with people from small businesses and organizations, including the coast guard and sea cadets.

The couple is expected to visit the coastal city of Swansea to visit a redeveloped church that has been transformed into a community hub. It now houses a food bank that supports more than 200 people per week. Catherine is also supporting Swansea Baby Basics, which distributes essential items to mothers in need. Catherine, a mother of three, has been involved with the baby bank network since the pandemic. She previously helped sort and unload donation packages for vulnerable mothers and their babies.

The outlet noted that in 2020, Catherine brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate more than 10,000 items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide.

The community hub also supports the homeless by providing food. That cause is especially important to William, who learned about it through his late mother, Princess Diana. On his 40th birthday in June, he spoke about the cause and how much it has impacted him over the years.

The couple visited Wales one day after the royal mourning period ended. William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. The day after the queen died, her eldest son, King Charles III, made William and Catherine the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The outlet noted that the pair is eager to "deepen their bonds with the Welsh people" as the country’s representatives and will return before the end of the year. They last came to town during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend earlier this year, which celebrated the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

It is noted that George, 9, is in line to become the next Prince of Wales after his father. William made his first official trip to Wales when he was around the same age.