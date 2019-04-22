Kate Middleton recycles coat, special earrings for Easter service

Kate Middleton is known for re-wearing her stylish wardrobe and her Easter outfit was no different this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a light blue Alexander McQueen coat to the church service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the same coat she wore on Easter in 2014 when she and Prince William were in Australia, Page Six reported.

KATE MIDDLETON IS FOCUSING ON HER FUTURE ROLE AS QUEEN WITH ‘NEW RESPONSIBILITIES,’ SAYS ROYAL EXPERT

This year, Middleton added a bit more sparkle to her ensemble with a brooch and the earrings she wore on her wedding day in 2011.

The custom Robinson Pelham earrings were a gift from her parents and were styled after the Middleton coat of arms, which incorporates oak leaves and acorns as symbols of England and strength, according to The Court Jeweller.

Middleton’s choice in jewelry could be tied to the fact that she and Prince William will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on April 29.

Aside from Easter, Sunday also marked Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday.

Though Prince Harry was also at the Easter service with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen, his wife Meghan Markle did not attend, likely because she is due to give birth soon.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM ‘HAVE HAD A RIFT,’ NOT MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON, SAYS ROYAL FILMMAKER

Earlier this month, royal expert Rebecca Long told Us Weekly the 37-year-old’s first-ever solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II at King’s College London in mid-March was designed to prepare the Duchess of Cambridge’s most important role: becoming the queen of England.

“She’s really taken Kate under her wing,” a source close to the royal family told Us Weekly. “The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy.”

Middleton became a member of the British royal family when she married Prince William in 2011. William, 36, is the queen’s grandson and second in line to the throne.

The couple share three children: Princes George and Louis, as well as Princess Charlotte.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.