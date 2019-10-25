Kate Middleton takes Prince George, Princess Charlotte Halloween shopping at local supermarket: report

The Cambridges gave some shoppers an unexpected treat.

Kate Middleton stepped out in Norfolk on Thursday to her local Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, People magazine reported on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and her children were spotted by locals in the Halloween clothing aisle of the Kings Lynn Hardwick supermarket. The British royals even took time to chat with stunned shoppers.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought,” local Kathy Whittaker told several U.K. newspapers, as reported by the outlet. “The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”

According to the shoppers, Middleton, who was dressed in simple black trousers with a matching black polo neck, used the self-service check-out to make her purchases.

George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are currently on a fall break from Thomas’s Battersea where they both attend. People also noted Middleton and her husband Prince William have no royal engagements next week so it seems likely the family will enjoy the Halloween festivities in their country home in Norfolk.

This isn’t the first time the royal was seen shopping at local stores solo.

Last December, Middleton was also spotted shopping at the budget-friendly store, The Range, where she bought last-minute Christmas purchases.

A pal of the royal told People the future queen enjoyed a normal childhood and wants the same for her three children, including Prince Louis, 1.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” said the friend. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”

In August of this year, Scotland-bound travelers got a major surprise when they saw through the plane's windows the future King of England and his family disembarking from their flight.

At the time, People magazine reported the royal family of five was seen exiting from the economy FlyBe plane, which was heading from Norwich to Aberdeen.

William, 37, and his wife got into awaiting cars with their children and their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

They were heading to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II's summer retreat.

The eldest son of the late Princess Diana of Wales was carrying some of his bags with help from George while Charlotte happily followed them. Middleton carried Louis in her arms as she walked alongside Borrallo.

“Earlier in the flight I’d had the feeling that someone had come on the plane that I’d recognized — but I thought it was just a footballer,” a passenger told The Sun. “We landed, and people then saw two black Range Rovers on the tarmac.”

“Suddenly, Will, Kate, and the kids all got up, and left,” the passenger continued. “They weren’t harassed by anyone at all as they got off the plane. They just seemed like a family traveling together, to be honest. No one saw them get on the plane either. It was amazing how they did it — they must have slipped on quietly after people were already seated.”