Kate Middleton exhibits hilarious facial expressions while watching historic Wimbledon Men's final

Kate Middleton was overcome with excitement while watching the nail-biting and historical Wimbledon Men’s final on Sunday.

The royal mom of three was present for the match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic along with her husband, Prince William. Dressed in a light blue dress, the Duchess of Cambridge was seated at the Royal Box where she was snapped reacting very animatedly to the close game between the two fierce competitors.

As People reports, the final became the longest Wimbledon singles match in history with Middleton spotted gasping, covering her eyes and her mouth throughout the back-and-forth between the tennis stars.

Djokovic won his 16th Grand Slam title following five very intense sets. He and Federer had alternating victories through the first four sets before he ultimately bested his opponent with a 7 to 3 victory.

The royal presented the winner with the coveted trophy at Centre Court after the match was complete.

Middleton previously attended a match at Wimbledon with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. The duo cheered on Markle’s friend, Serena Williams, as she took on Simona Halep in the women’s singles final. Williams won her game 6-2, 6-2.

This is the second year in a row the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's final. Last year, they watched Serena Williams in the finals match against Angelique Kerber, who took home the title.

