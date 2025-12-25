Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton takes center stage at royal Christmas walk as Andrew is frozen out

Prince William reportedly won't be photographed near his disgraced uncle ever again as family presents united front

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich breaks down the royal family drama on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton is leading the royal family as they put on a united front.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk with their three children. 

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family and greeted by the cheering public. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also attended, putting on a brave face without their disgraced parents, the former Duke and Duchess of York.

KATE MIDDLETON EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH TO ANDREW'S DAUGHTERS AMID JEFFREY EPSTEIN DISASTER: EXPERT

Kate Middleton greeting a cheering crowd on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Dec. 25, 2025. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

On Oct. 30, ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honors by his brother, King Charles III, amid growing scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after losing his prince title. Both he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were excluded from the family gathering.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness" and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In September, Sarah was dropped as a patron for several charities after leaked emails showed the Duchess of York referring to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW STRIPPED OF TITLES, EVICTED FROM ROYAL LODGE

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

"Prince William won’t ever be photographed anywhere near his uncle Andrew again," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. She said the royal family is sending a "deliberate" message to the public.

"Princess Catherine anchored the walk, as she always does," Fordwich noted. "She, along with the rest of the royal family, is projecting solid, dependable continuity. It’s exactly what the royal family needs right now after a year of ghastly Andrew scandals."

Kate Middleton petting a dog on Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton greets a dog Dec. 25, 2025, in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine is playing a guiding force this year," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "Her presence brings a sense of warmth and stability."

Kate Middleton waving to the public on Christmas Day.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton recycled a Blazé Milano coat. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The royal family’s Sandringham Christmas walk is always a highly anticipated event and much-cherished family tradition," Chard shared. "This year’s gathering at Sandringham is no exception. Without Andrew and Sarah, the family is presenting a more united front, which is significant given the ongoing controversies surrounding Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein."

"Since 2011, Catherine has certainly become the focal point of the annual walk to church services," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "Her habit of coordinating her family’s outfits creates not only a visual anchor within the larger procession, but also a reminder that there’s a real family at the center of the spectacle."

Kate Middleton chatting with a priest on Christmas Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were accompanied by their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

"This year, the royal family doesn’t want anything to draw attention away from that wholesome image," Matta said. "The monarchy feels it’s in desperate need of a distraction-free moment of connection. Of course, that will be an uphill battle with more photos of Andrew appearing in the Epstein files this week, but that is the intent. The holidays provide the perfect backdrop."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton smiling at a beaming royal child.

Mia Tindall and Kate Middleton share a heartfelt moment after attending Christmas mass. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

For the occasion, Kate recycled a Blazé Milano coat, paired with a brown headpiece and scarf. She and her husband were joined by their three children — Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie walked behind them.

The sisters’ appearance is significant, as they accepted the king’s invitation to celebrate Christmas with the family rather than spend the day with their scandal-ridden parents.

Princess Beatrice looking concerned in a purple patterned coat and a matching hat.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his wife Princess Beatrice walk behind Princess Eugenie after the Christmas morning service Dec. 25, 2025, at Sandringham. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice wearing a brown coat looking on at Christmas Day.

Princess Beatrice (seen here) and Princess Eugenie accepted their uncle King Charles’ invitation. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Chard said the 77-year-old king had plenty of reasons to celebrate without his brother. On Dec. 13, the monarch announced that because of an early cancer diagnosis, doctors would be able to reduce his treatment in the new year.

King Charles walking alongside Queen Camilla on Christmas Day.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Dec. 25, 2025. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

"King Charles is also celebrating being named the hardest-working royal this year, after carrying out 532 engagements," Chard said.

"He relishes having the chance to relax among his loved ones and enjoy his kind, cheeky grandchildren. William and Catherine have been working hard to give their children a worry-free Christmas, focusing on the positive aspects of the season. They’re rallying around King Charles and showcasing their family values — togetherness, love and connection."

One of the Tindal children is seem making a funny face with the royal family.

From left: Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice on Christmas Day. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not bring their children.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Catherine is in remission, and the king’s cancer treatment is being scaled back," she said. "As scandals dominate the media, there’s renewed energy and enthusiasm within the royal family."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Princess Anne wearing a red coat and holding onto a bouquet of flowers.

Anne, Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attend the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Dec. 25, 2025. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

This Christmas also marks the final holiday season for Andrew and Sarah at Royal Lodge. The exes, who have been living together, were told to vacate the 30-room mansion by Jan. 31.

Royal experts agreed that no member of the royal family will be missing Andrew or Sarah this year. 

Kate Middleton accepting a bouquet of flowers from the public.

The crowd cheered once the Princess of Wales stepped outside. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recently released photos from the Department of Justice (DOJ) showed Andrew sprawled across the laps of several women — whose identities were redacted — in the saloon of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved Sandringham House, according to The Times. Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell also appeared in the photo.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip watching together in matching brown attire outside of Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip in Sandringham, circa 1982. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The late queen began the tradition of celebrating Christmas and New Year’s at Sandringham in 1988.

Another photo shows Andrew with Epstein and Maxwell hunting at Balmoral Castle, according to The Guardian. Balmoral is a private estate owned by the British royal family, located in the Scottish Highlands.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor must leave Royal Lodge by Jan. 31. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson previously said the palace does not respond on Andrew’s behalf, as he’s no longer a working royal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wales family walking together outside of church.

The royal children are always a big part of the festivities. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal experts agreed that this year, the king will prioritize the family members who matter most.

"On Christmas morning, royal watchers started queuing at dawn to catch a glimpse — and a few snapshots — of the royal family," Chard said. "It’s fun watching the royals appear relaxed, joking and chatting among themselves and with the public. All eyes will always be on the Waleses."

Prince William looking at his daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prince William with his daughter Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Catherine, who is in remission, is appearing publicly more often — something she’ll continue next year," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

Kate Middleton waving to the public.

Kate Middleton announced she was in remission Jan. 14, 2025, in a personal message shared on social media. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The Prince and Princess of Wales’s appearance on Christmas morning always draws interest. The fascination with the Waleses remains phenomenal. They’ll be pleased to see their popularity remains extremely high in the polls."

Chard previously didn’t mince words about Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seen at Windsor Castle

The former Prince Andrew is frozen out on Christmas Day. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Epstein was a highly skilled manipulator and Andrew a blithering idiot/ buffoon," she previously told Fox News Digital. "Epstein needed Andrew's monied circle of friends. It gave him status and a platform to grow his vile empire. Entitled Andrew, with the promise of sex, money and friendship, was hoodwinked into believing Epstein was his friend."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ASKED TO TESTIFY BY HOUSE DEMOCRATS IN ONGOING JEFFREY EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

This undated photo shows ex-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, at Ascot. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein. She’s serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue