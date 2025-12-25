Kate Middleton takes center stage at royal Christmas walk as Andrew is frozen out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton is leading the royal family as they put on a united front.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk with their three children.

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family and greeted by the cheering public. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also attended, putting on a brave face without their disgraced parents, the former Duke and Duchess of York.

KATE MIDDLETON EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH TO ANDREW'S DAUGHTERS AMID JEFFREY EPSTEIN DISASTER: EXPERT

On Oct. 30, ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honors by his brother, King Charles III, amid growing scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after losing his prince title. Both he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were excluded from the family gathering.

In September, Sarah was dropped as a patron for several charities after leaked emails showed the Duchess of York referring to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW STRIPPED OF TITLES, EVICTED FROM ROYAL LODGE

"Prince William won’t ever be photographed anywhere near his uncle Andrew again," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. She said the royal family is sending a "deliberate" message to the public.

"Princess Catherine anchored the walk, as she always does," Fordwich noted. "She, along with the rest of the royal family, is projecting solid, dependable continuity. It’s exactly what the royal family needs right now after a year of ghastly Andrew scandals."

"Princess Catherine is playing a guiding force this year," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "Her presence brings a sense of warmth and stability."

"The royal family’s Sandringham Christmas walk is always a highly anticipated event and much-cherished family tradition," Chard shared. "This year’s gathering at Sandringham is no exception. Without Andrew and Sarah, the family is presenting a more united front, which is significant given the ongoing controversies surrounding Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein."

"Since 2011, Catherine has certainly become the focal point of the annual walk to church services," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "Her habit of coordinating her family’s outfits creates not only a visual anchor within the larger procession, but also a reminder that there’s a real family at the center of the spectacle."

"This year, the royal family doesn’t want anything to draw attention away from that wholesome image," Matta said. "The monarchy feels it’s in desperate need of a distraction-free moment of connection. Of course, that will be an uphill battle with more photos of Andrew appearing in the Epstein files this week, but that is the intent. The holidays provide the perfect backdrop."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For the occasion, Kate recycled a Blazé Milano coat, paired with a brown headpiece and scarf. She and her husband were joined by their three children — Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie walked behind them.

The sisters’ appearance is significant, as they accepted the king’s invitation to celebrate Christmas with the family rather than spend the day with their scandal-ridden parents.

Chard said the 77-year-old king had plenty of reasons to celebrate without his brother. On Dec. 13, the monarch announced that because of an early cancer diagnosis, doctors would be able to reduce his treatment in the new year.

"King Charles is also celebrating being named the hardest-working royal this year, after carrying out 532 engagements," Chard said.

"He relishes having the chance to relax among his loved ones and enjoy his kind, cheeky grandchildren. William and Catherine have been working hard to give their children a worry-free Christmas, focusing on the positive aspects of the season. They’re rallying around King Charles and showcasing their family values — togetherness, love and connection."

"Catherine is in remission, and the king’s cancer treatment is being scaled back," she said. "As scandals dominate the media, there’s renewed energy and enthusiasm within the royal family."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This Christmas also marks the final holiday season for Andrew and Sarah at Royal Lodge. The exes, who have been living together, were told to vacate the 30-room mansion by Jan. 31.

Royal experts agreed that no member of the royal family will be missing Andrew or Sarah this year.

Recently released photos from the Department of Justice (DOJ) showed Andrew sprawled across the laps of several women — whose identities were redacted — in the saloon of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved Sandringham House, according to The Times. Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell also appeared in the photo.

The late queen began the tradition of celebrating Christmas and New Year’s at Sandringham in 1988.

Another photo shows Andrew with Epstein and Maxwell hunting at Balmoral Castle, according to The Guardian. Balmoral is a private estate owned by the British royal family, located in the Scottish Highlands.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson previously said the palace does not respond on Andrew’s behalf, as he’s no longer a working royal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Royal experts agreed that this year, the king will prioritize the family members who matter most.

"On Christmas morning, royal watchers started queuing at dawn to catch a glimpse — and a few snapshots — of the royal family," Chard said. "It’s fun watching the royals appear relaxed, joking and chatting among themselves and with the public. All eyes will always be on the Waleses."

"Catherine, who is in remission, is appearing publicly more often — something she’ll continue next year," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales’s appearance on Christmas morning always draws interest. The fascination with the Waleses remains phenomenal. They’ll be pleased to see their popularity remains extremely high in the polls."

Chard previously didn’t mince words about Andrew.

"Epstein was a highly skilled manipulator and Andrew a blithering idiot/ buffoon," she previously told Fox News Digital. "Epstein needed Andrew's monied circle of friends. It gave him status and a platform to grow his vile empire. Entitled Andrew, with the promise of sex, money and friendship, was hoodwinked into believing Epstein was his friend."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ASKED TO TESTIFY BY HOUSE DEMOCRATS IN ONGOING JEFFREY EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein. She’s serving a 20-year prison sentence.