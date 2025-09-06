Kate Middleton appears to abandon new blonde look in another surprising hair makeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton may have already ditched her new look in favor of something more traditional.

The Princess of Wales, 43, turned heads last month when she was seen with blonde locks. Kate was seen with the lighter hair again Thursday.

But, in new photos of the royal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup Saturday, her hair was notably darker.

In multiple photos taken from different angles as she watched the match and spoke with others in the audience, she seemed to have returned to her old darker look.

PRINCE PHILIP GAVE KATE MIDDLETON BLUNT WARNING ABOUT SURVIVING ROYAL LIFE

The change will likely be good news for many. While several royal fans praised Kate for going blonde, others were more critical.

Enough onlookers slammed the blonde hair that Sam McKnight, Princess Diana's hairstylist, took to social media to make a strong statement about the "nasty comments" directed at Kate.

"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence and so much more," he wrote.

"I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public."

McKnight mentioned Middleton's cancer diagnosis and said he believes she would "rather be away from the public arena." In March 2024, Middleton revealed she had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

"She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU," McKnight concluded.

In March 2024, the princess revealed in a video statement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

By September 2024, she announced she was cancer-free , describing the nine-month ordeal as "incredibly tough" for her family but said that it left her with "a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Also in 2024, Kate appeared to shift her hair to warmer honey-colored tones, and by April of this year – timed with her and Prince William’s 14th wedding anniversary – she debuted an even lighter shade during a royal trip to the Isle of Mull.

At Wimbledon in July, her golden highlights seemed brighter still.

On Aug. 24, she was photographed in the passenger seat of a vehicle as she attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland. There, she'd had her lightest hair color yet. But on Sept. 4, during a London engagement with William, she showed off the blonde look more clearly.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.