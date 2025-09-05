Kate Middleton defended by Princess Diana's hairdresser after criticism of new blonde hair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Diana's hairdresser is coming to Kate Middleton's defense after "evil" remarks about her blonde look surfaced.

Sam McKnight, who was the late princess's hairdresser from 1990 until her death in 1997, shared a statement to Instagram explaining how "horrified" he is over the recent conversation about Middleton's hair.

On Sept. 4, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, visited the Natural History Museum in London and the princess notably had a different hairstyle. Since the images surfaced, mixed reactions have been shared about Middleton's long, blonde look.

"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence and so much more," McKnight wrote on Instagram.

KATE MIDDLETON'S NEW BLONDE HAIR MIGHT BE MORE THAN JUST A STYLE CHOICE, EXPERT SAYS

He continued, "I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

McKnight mentioned Middleton's cancer diagnosis and said he believes she would "rather be away from the public arena." In March 2024, Middleton revealed that she had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today." — Sam McKnight

"She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU," McKnight concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In September 2024, Middleton announced she was cancer-free , describing the nine-month ordeal as "incredibly tough" for her family, but said that it left her with "a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

In January, Middleton shared that she was in remission.

Kate appears to be taking a page from Diana’s playbook. In 1990, during a photoshoot with Vogue, McKnight asked Diana how she would like her hair styled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to The Daily Mail , she replied, "What would you do if I gave you free rein?"

After McKnight suggested cutting it short into a modern crop, Princess Diana said, "Let’s do it."