Kate Hudson says she's a 'strict' mom, has 'no tolerance' for this one thing

Kate Hudson is opening up about her parenting style.

She describes herself as a "strict mother," according to the "Almost Famous" star. Hudson is mom to 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She also has sons Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and Ryder Russell, 16, from previous relationships.

Her tight-ship parenting style, however, "came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother," Hudson told People magazine, adding that there are certain things -- such as manners --- that she's strict about.

"Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down," she said. "I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things."

Hudson said this strategy has proven beneficial.

"And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don't end up in long-winded negotiations," Hudson said. "When I say no, it's done."

The WW partner also detailed her affinity for structure when it comes to both parenting as well as her wellness lifestyle.

"[Parents] need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them," she said.

As a result, Hudson said she believes learning how far something can be pushed is an important part of kids' development," she said. Meanwhile, for the parents, their reaction to that is "a huge part of growing up," Hudson said.

And what's the one thing that she has a no-nonsense policy on?

"I have no tolerance for lying," she told People. "The tiny lies or the big ones."

Still, the mom of three ensures she gives her kids "space" to "make mistakes," and when it comes to other parenting styles, she said she doesn't judge other moms and dads.

"We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live," Hudson shared.