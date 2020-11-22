Kate Hudson shares Goldie Hawn tribute on her mom’s 75th birthday: ‘I love you to infinity and beyond’

Kate Hudson showed her famous mother Goldie Hawn some love on her birthday.

Hawn turned 75 on Sunday, and Hudson shared her excitement about the milestone by posting a black-and-white photo of her mother on Instagram.

GOLDIE HAWN SAYS WORKING WITH KURT RUSSELL ON CHRISTMAS MOVIE WAS LIKE A 'HONEYMOON'

“Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born. @goldiehawn Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow,” Hudson captioned her post. “I’m shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning. I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day. I Love You.”

GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL REVEAL SECRETS TO THEIR 37-YEAR RELATIONSHIP

Hudson’s birthday post received more than 422,300 likes and hundreds of well wishes from her fans and friends.

“I love mama G to the moon and back because of how much fun she is to be around. Always fun fun fun fun fun fun fun and lots of joy,” wrote Chelsea Handler.

GOLDIE HAWN DANCES TO 'HEY YA!' AS SHE CLEANS DISHES WITH FAMILY IN FUN VIDEO

“Mama Goldie! Thank you for being born and creating the most beautiful, warm and loving family,” celebrity nail artist Ashlie Johnson commented. “I’m so blessed to know you guys.”

“Happy Birthday, Goldie!!! Scorpio sister,” shared singer and songwriter Rita Wilson.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hawn is most known for her roles in feature films such as “Death Becomes Her,” “The First Wives Club” and “Everyone Says I Love You.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She began her acting career in 1967 with the television show “Good Morning World.” Her most recent roles include Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles” sequels, the action-comedy “Snatched,” where she starred alongside Amy Schumer, and Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb.”