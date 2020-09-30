Stars who have had rocky relationships with their parents

They may be rich and they may be famous, but that doesn't mean stars are exempt from having complicated relationships with their parents.

There are multiple reasons why celebrities may not be on good terms with their parents -- sometimes resulting in estrangement or taking a feud to the courtroom.

Here's a look at a handful of stars who have had not-so-great relationships with their parents:

Matthew McConaughey and his mother, Kay

It's safe to say that the relationship between Matthew McConaughey and his mother has not always been alright, alright, alright.

The 51-year-old actor and his mother, Kay, recently paid a visit to "Red Table Talk" to discuss his new memoir, "Greenlights," and opened up about their eight-year estrangement.

According to People magazine, McConaughey said he'd call home once a week to speak with his mother, but he felt that rather than Kay answering the phone, it was being answered by "a fan of my fame."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY DISCUSSES HIS CONFUSION WITH POLITICS: 'WHAT IS ITS PURPOSE?'

"I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff. And I would share things with her...," the "Dallas Buyers Club" star recalled. "Some of those things I would share might show up in the 6 o’clock news three days later."

"I didn’t think you’d find out," he remembered being told by Kay, causing him to turn away from her for eight years.

In 2004, they turned things around and reentered one another's lives.

Mariah Carey and her mother, Patricia

With the release of Mariah Carey's memoir in September, the star's relationship with her mother, Patricia, has worked its way into the spotlight.

Recently, Carey alleged that her mother, an opera singer, was terribly jealous of the pop star as she was finding success.

The "We Belong Together" singer has called it "a complicated relationship."

MARIAH CAREY SAYS IT'S TIME FOR CHRISTMAS NOW THAT HALLOWEEN IS OVER

Carey also further alleged that Patricia once told her that Carey "should only hope" to be "half the singer that" she was, as CBS' Gayle King put it.

"It definitely had an effect on me," confessed Carey. "I don't even know that she would even remember that. That one statement did live with me for the rest of my life. You have to be so careful what you say."

Paris Hilton and her parents, Richard and Kathy

Just because she's an heiress doesn't mean Paris Hilton hasn't had a hard time with her parents.

In a recent interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hilton, 39, discussed her "strict" parents, who shipped her off to boarding school.

"My mom and dad were just very strict and sheltered when I lived in LA. I wasn't allowed to go on dates, couldn't wear makeup, couldn't go to a school dance," she explained. "They just didn't want me to grow up. Then I moved to New York and that's when my life changed."

PARIS HILTON PROTESTS FOR CLOSURE OF PROVO CANYON SCHOOL WHERE SHE CLAIMS SHE WAS ABUSED

Once in New York, the star was sneaking out, clubbing and "ditching school," which "really scared" her parents and eventually resulted in her being sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Hilton said that nowadays, she and her mother are "closer than ever" after she opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the school.

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas

Prior to their estrangement, Meghan Markle used to be "very close" with her father, Thomas, while growing up in the 1990s, a family friend told Fox News earlier this year.

The family friend, who did not wish to be identified, spent years watching Meghan being picked up and dropped off at various locations by her father. Meghan's dad was viewed by other school parents as a consistent parent, the source said, making the father-daughter duo's current rift "sad" for many to see, said the source.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ADVISED BY SENIOR ROYALS TO PEN LETTER TO HER ESTRANGED FATHER: DUCHESS' LAWYERS

Fast-forward to 2018, Thomas would go on to stage paparazzi photos ahead of the Duchess’ wedding to Prince Harry, which he missed after he reportedly suffered a heart attack days before the nuptials and underwent heart surgery.

Since then, Thomas has shared private correspondence between himself and his daughter and spoken publicly about the couple to the media, as has Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha.

Drew Barrymore and her parents, John Drew and Jaid Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is a piece of one of show business’ longest-running dynasties as the daughter of John Drew Barrymore.

At the age of 14, Barrymore emancipated from her dad and mother, Jaid Barrymore.

The 45-year-old star recently opened up about her father on Instagram, calling him "a mad poet hedonist man child," as well as noting that "both my parents have played a major role in who i [sic] am as a parent." Barrymore shares two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS HENRY WINKLER 'CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER' WITH HIS KINDNESS

John has since passed on, but in a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, Barrymore said she can’t “lessen the distance” between herself and her mother.

Jennifer Aniston and her parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston told Elle in 2018 that she had a “challenging upbringing.”

The “Friends” alum recalled her mother often being critical of her and putting a great deal of emphasis on looks. Such sentiments caused some “deep wounds” for Aniston, 51, who spent “a lot of money” to work past the traumas.

“My mom said those things because she really loved me," Aniston told the outlet. "It wasn’t her trying to be a b---h or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo. She did it because that was what she grew up with. ‘You want to be happy. It’s hard for big girls.’"

JENNIFER ANISTON DISCOURAGES VOTERS FROM SUPPORTING KANYE WEST, CASTS HER BALLOT FOR JOE BIDEN

Aniston continued: "She was missing what was [actually] important. I think she was just holding on and doing the best she could, struggling financially and dealing with a husband who was no longer there. Being a single mom in the ’80s I’m sure was pretty crappy.”

Aniston's parents, the late actress Nancy Dow and soap star John Aniston, divorced when she was 9. According to Elle, one day Aniston came home and she found out her father had moved out.

Kate and Oliver Hudson and their father, Bill

Kate and Oliver Hudson were born to showbiz icon Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, who “teetered out” of his kids’ lives after their divorce, Kate, 41, once said in a radio interview, per Closer Weekly.

In 2015, Oliver, 44, celebrated Father’s Day on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself and Kate as children with Bill.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY RESPONDS TO KATE HUDSON'S COMMENTS ABOUT THEIR AWKWARD ON-SCREEN KISSES

“Happy abandonment day,” he captioned the post, which Kate liked.

In 2018, Kate took to Instagram to wish Kurt Russell, Hawn’s long-time love following her divorce, a happy Father’s Day.

“Love this man,” she worte in the caption. “Happy Birthday Pa!"

Ariel Winter and her mother, Chrystal Workman

Ariel Winter and her mother were engaged in a very public feud not terribly long ago, but their strained relationship goes back much further than that.

The "Modern Family" alum opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with her mother, which she previously alleged in court docs was marred by physical and emotional abuse.

The star, now 22, alleged that she wasn't allowed to make friends as they were competition in show biz, her diet was "very, very restricted" and her education was all but ignored.

ARIEL WINTER FLAUNTS PINK HAIR, MINISKIRT IN NEW PIC: 'SERVED YOU UP SOME COTTON CANDY'

In 2015, Winter was awarded emancipation from her mother.

"I am now officially emancipated!!!" she wrote on Twitter at the time, per People magazine. "I'm really lucky I have an amazing support system and lovely people in my life who have given me the support and guidance to have been given this wonderful opportunity. ... I can't wait to embark on my new adventures."

Demi Lovato and her father, Patrick

Demi Lovato's father, Patrick, died of cancer in 2013 and is the subject of her song "Father," but that doesn't mean that she didn't have a complicated relationship with him.

In 2015, the star opened up about her father's passing on YouTube in a video meant to accompany the track.

"I was very conflicted when he passed because he was abusive," the singer alleged. "He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person. And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he would say, ‘I’m so glad that [he's] taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lovato said that her father "wasn't capable of raising a family" because he suffered from mental illness, which inspired her to start the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program in his honor, which aids in paying for treatment expenses.

Eminem and his mother, Deborah

Eminem has been relatively vocal about his mother through his music.

However, Deborah said in her 2007 book "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem," that the image that her son laid out was untrue, according to MTV.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Per People magazine, in 1999, Deborah sued her son for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress over lyrics on his first record, "The Slim Shady LP." She won $1,600.