Jon and Kate Gosselin's son claims siblings were 'pitted against each other' during reality TV show fallout

Collin Gosselin claimed he and his siblings were "pitted against each other" during the filming of the hit show "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

Collin, the son of reality TV stars Jon and Kate Gosselin, shared an emotional post on TikTok about what the spotlight did to his family. The lives of Jon, Kate and Collin along with Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Joel, Mady and Cara were featured in the TLC reality show from 2007 until 2017. "Born to be a team, us against the world," he captioned a photo of himself with his seven siblings.

"Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

"Forced apart, pitted against each other," he continued. "All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"

"I will always love them more than anything," Collin added. "The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."

Fox News Digital reached out to Jon and Kate for comment.

Jon and his wife Kate Gosselin shot to fame after giving birth to sextuplets after having twins using intrauterine insemination. The couple signed on to do two documentaries about their large family in order to make ends meet, but their popularity turned the family into reality TV royalty. However, the couple eventually separated, then divorced, and it was all caught on camera.

Following his parents' split, Collin began to act out and rebel during filming, sometimes giving "completely silent interviews" and refusing to interact.

Collin was allegedly diagnosed with a behavioral disorder and sent away to a separate school at the age of 12. Kate sent Collin to live at the Fairmount Behavioral Health System – a psychiatric hospital located in Philadelphia – without telling anyone in the family.

"I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs," Kate said during an episode of "Kate Plus 8."

However, Collin later claimed that Kate sent him away because he was telling people about the way his mother was treating him at home, which he labeled "abusive." He claimed that she had to put him "somewhere where [he] wouldn't be able to put the secrets out" during an episode of Vice's "Dark Side of the 2000s."

In a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America," Kate denied the abuse allegations, saying they were "absolutely" unfounded.

Collin told Vice he hadn't spoken to at least six of his siblings since 2016. Jon also doesn't have a relationship with the children outside of Collin and Hannah.

"At the end of the day, none of us decided to be on TV," Collin explained.

"We didn't get the choice. It was our parents' decision," Hannah added. "I don't resent my parents for putting us on TV because I understand why they did it. It was a good opportunity, and it just turned into something nobody saw it turning into."

