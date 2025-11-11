Kate Gosselin confirms romance with former bodyguard following affair allegations during 2009 divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After years of speculation, Kate Gosselin has gone public with her former bodyguard, Steve Neild.

On Saturday, the former TLC star, 50, took to social media to share a list of things and people she's "obsessed" with — one of which included her "boyfriend," the Gosselin family bodyguard Kate was once rumored to have had an affair with amid her divorce from Jon Gosselin in 2009.

After sharing multiple photos of her kids, whom she shares with Jon, in the slideshow, Gosselin posted two photos of herself with Neild.

"My boyfriend😍," she wrote over two pictures of the pair on the beach.

Though Gosselin did not reveal his last name in the post, fans were quick to point out his identity.

"Steve!!! You and Steve!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together. Love. Love. Love. Congratulations on you two," one fan wrote.

"Hard launch !! I love it !! And sooooo happy for you !! You deserve all the good things that life can give you!!" another fan added.

Kate was married to Jon for 10 years before they divorced in 2009. They share eight children together and starred on the reality series "Jon & Kate Plus 8" from 2007 until 2009. The show was rebranded as "Kate Plus 8" after the couple split.

The same year of their divorce, Kate slammed reports that claimed she had an affair with Neild.

"The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family," Kate previously told People, referring to Neild.

"Already the allegations they're making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified."

In September, however, Kate revealed in a TikTok video that she had been dating a man named Steve for a little over a year.

Without sharing his identity and adding that he’s a little camera shy, the former "Kate Plus 8" star said he’s someone she’s known for a long time.

While answering fan questions on TikTok, Gosselin said the answer to "Are you dating?" is "actually, finally yes."

She said she’s been dating her mystery man for over a year, and she’s "super, super happy."

"It’s someone I’ve known for a really long time, and I am very, very happy," she continued. "He doesn’t really want to be on TikToks. Can’t blame him, I guess. But you, perhaps, will catch a peep of him going forward."

At the time, a source told the New York Post that Kate has been living with Neild.

"They have wedding plans, it’s that serious," the source added.

Shortly after Kate's dating confession, Jon made posts to his Instagram, sharing screenshots of articles connecting Kate to Neild. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Guess who really ruined the marriage."

He added, "Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!"

Jon and Kate’s son, Collin, shared his own remarks on the rumors in a series of emotional Instagram posts.

"What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!" he wrote.

"Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance."

He continued, "By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.’ I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful."

"I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions," he wrote.

"Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together."

He concluded his post with a broken-heart emoji and a message to Jon, "We won’t act reformed when we still feel pain from our past. I love you dad."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.