Kate Gosselin says she's 'super, super happy' with mystery man

Kate Gosselin revealed to fans this week that she’s been dating a man for more than a year and she’s very happy.

Without sharing his identity, and adding that he’s a little camera shy, the former "Kate Plus 8" star said on Monday he’s someone she’s known for a long time.

While answering fan questions on TikTok, Gosselin said the answer to "Are you dating?" is "actually, finally yes."

She said she’s been dating her mystery man for about 14 to 15 months, and she’s "super, super happy."

"It’s someone I’ve known for a really long time, and I am very, very happy," she continued. "He doesn’t really want to be on TikToks. Can’t blame him, I guess. But you, perhaps, will catch a peep of him going forward."

A source told the New York Post that Gosselin has been living with former bodyguard Steve Neild.

"They have wedding plans, it’s that serious," the source added.

Fox News Digital has reached out for comment.

Gosselin was married to Jon Gosselin for 10 years before they divorced in 2009.

The former couple share eight children together and starred on the reality series "Jon & Kate Plus 8" from 2007 until 2009. The show was rebranded as "Kate Plus 8" after the couple split.

Gosselin revealed last month that these days she works 12-hour shifts as a pediatric nurse.

One fan asked her in a TikTok video what happened to all her money.

"Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS," she answered. "Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers. It’s OK. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping!"