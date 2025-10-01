Kate Gosselin undergoes surgery for 'life-altering' injury that left her hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality TV star Kate Gosselin is recovering after what she describes as a "life-altering" injury — caused by her own puppy.

In a series of emotional TikTok updates, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum opened up about her unexpected hospitalization and the painful journey she’s now navigating after an incident left her with a serious leg injury.

"Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead, and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg," Gosselin told fans, referring to the upper part of her shinbone near the knee.

"I have an ice machine, and, let me tell you, I love it," she said in a follow-up video, referring to a cold therapy system. "They’re sending me home with the ice thing."

The reality star appeared to remain in good spirits, even after her doctor described the injury as "life-altering."

"My leg is really hurting. I’m going to need to say something," she said in her most recent update. "It’s, like, unable to be ignored."

The update came hours after the former TLC star posted a cryptic photo from her hospital bed.

The clip, filmed in a dimly lit room, showed Gosselin hooked up to an IV and wearing a pulse oximeter on her finger.

At the time, she didn’t share any details but asked followers for support.

"Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys," she captioned the post.

Gosselin, who is mom to eight children and owns two dogs, Nanuq and Meika, later revealed that Tuesday’s surgery ranked among the three most painful procedures she has ever undergone.

Doctors administered "five pain meds" to help her cope post-surgery, she explained.

Earlier this month, Gosselin opened up about lasting health issues connected to her sextuplet pregnancy.

She and ex-husband Jon Gosselin welcomed sextuplets — Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in May 2004. They also share twin daughters, Mady and Cara.

In a TikTok video, Gosselin candidly described how the pregnancy changed her body.

"When I was pregnant with them, my stomach was squished up here, like one inch. You can see it on an ultrasound," Kate said in the video as she pointed to her midriff. "And my bladder was squished way down here, compressed the whole time with baby weight. Compressed, compressed, compressed."

"And so when I had my c-section, obviously they put a full-length catheter in," she continued.

"Turns out that my bladder was so compressed that it lost its ability to do what a bladder is supposed to do. It’s a muscle," she continued. "And it lost its elasticity or whatever."

Gosselin explained in part that she used the catheter for a week before returning to the hospital to have it removed.

"So that time I actually did pee, my bladder had a chance to like, you know, chill out and rest, and, but ever since then, my bladder has never been right," she said. "I can't exactly explain it, or put my finger on it, but it just is very different after that."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.