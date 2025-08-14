Kate Gosselin works grueling 12-hour nursing shifts after reality TV fortune disappears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin is speaking out about her life now, which includes 12-hour days as a pediatric nurse.

"Today was a busy day, it was another 12-hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things," Kate told her followers on TikTok this week. "We went on the swings together, we went to a birthday party, we played in the water, we spent a lot of time outside. My patient loves to spend time outside, and I, of course, did all of the medical care as well, feeding, bathing and all the things."

She added, "And so now I work again tomorrow morning, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, my dishwasher running, and so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again," she continued.

While several people praised her work ethic in the comments, one fan asked her what happened to all the income she earned working on the show.

ALANA 'HONEY BOO BOO' THOMPSON CLAIMS SHE'S NEVER SEEN A DIME OF MONEY MADE FROM TLC REALITY SHOW

"Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS. Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON," she said in her response. "Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers. It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping!"

The former reality star first gained national attention when she appeared on the hit TLC reality show, "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which chronicled how she and her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, managed their eight children, which included one set of twins and one set of sextuplets.

The show was on the air from 2007 to 2009, before the couple's divorce in 2009 brought it to an end. Kate then starred in the show's spin-off, "Kate Plus 8," which showed what her life was like as a single mother.

One fan in the comments section pointed out that the life she lives now seems much different than what her life was like on the show, and asked if she misses anything from her time on the show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I miss our house in Pa. But mainly, I miss when the kids were little. Not the stress, just their cuteness. At the time it felt like the days were long…but in hindsight it sped by. And I’m sad :(," she wrote in her response.

At the time their divorce was finalized, Kate was awarded sole physical custody of all eight of the couple's children. It was later revealed that one of the sextuplets, Hannah, lived with Jon, but that he had little to no contact with his other children.

In 2018, Jon was awarded temporary custody of another one of the sextuplets, Collin, after he was allegedly diagnosed with a behavioral disorder and sent away by Kate to a separate school at the age of 12. She sent him to live at the Fairmount Behavioral Health System, a psychiatric hospital located in Philadelphia.

In September 2024, Collin accused his mother of being "physically aggressive and verbally very abusive," during an interview with The Sun.

"My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement," he said. "She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, and it had a mattress on the floor and that's how I lived."

Following the interview, Kate's lawyer, Richard Puelo, told Fox News Digital, "She never wants to comment because she always knows that this gets taken out of context. She doesn't want to comment. Doesn’t need to. The record speaks for itself."

He added, "The facts belie the truth. Whatever took place, the ones that are truthful are the ones that took place… She has no comment because it’s not going to change the past. And I don’t believe she intentionally harmed any of her children in any way, shape or form."

More recently, Collin shared an old family photo on TikTok featuring him and his siblings, writing an emotional caption about their fractured relationship, stating "Born to be a team, us against the world. Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?" he wrote. "I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."