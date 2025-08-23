Kate Gosselin slams rumors she stole her children’s college funds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin is setting the record straight and firing back at rumors that have followed her since the cameras stopped rolling.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star opened up during a candid moment and addressed misconceptions about her that she wanted to clear up.

"That I stole my kids' college money," Gosselin said during a TikTok Live on Friday night.. "They all have their college money, all the money that was in my control, anyway. And they have more than enough for college. That’s not a thing. That never happened. I’ll just leave it at that."

The 49-year-old mother of eight also shut down another accusation – that she’s estranged from daughter Hannah, one of the sextuplets who chose to live with ex-husband Jon Gosselin in recent years.

"Hannah’s texting me," Gosselin said. "First of all, the misconception that Hannah and I don’t talk — we always have … Hannah and I have always talked. She comes and visits, she is in touch with the kids all the time. Not true."

She admitted that she "could go on and on with misconceptions, but those are the two that came to mind."

Kate’s comments come after she gave a glimpse into her current day-to-day life, which includes working 12-hour shifts as a pediatric nurse.

"Today was a busy day, it was another 12-hour day," Kate told her followers on TikTok earlier this month.

"And so now I work again tomorrow morning, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher … so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again," she continued.

While several people praised her work ethic in the comments, one fan asked her what happened to all the income she earned working on the show.

"Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS. Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON," she said in her response. "Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers. It’s OK. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping!"

The former reality star first gained national attention when she appeared on the hit TLC show, "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which chronicled how she and Jon managed their eight children, which included one set of twins and one set of sextuplets.

The show was on the air from 2007 to 2009, before the couple's divorce in 2009 brought it to an end. Kate then starred in the show's spin-off, "Kate Plus 8," which showed what her life was like as a single mother.

