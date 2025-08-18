Kate Gosselin shuts down rumors she's not in touch with daughter Hannah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin is shutting down rumors that she doesn't have a relationship with her daughter Hannah.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Aug. 14, the 50-year-old former reality star updated her followers on the status of her Amazon list, when she mentioned Hannah, 21, was the one to help her set it up.

"Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It's on my TikTok profile now," Kate said in the video. "I know! I'm really excited because I was asking her for help. She's really good."

Fans in the comments section were surprised to hear she and Hannah were in contact with one another, as Hannah has been living with her father, Jon Gosselin, since 2018.

After one fan commented that they "didn't even know Hanna [sic] still spoke to you," Kate replied, "Yep! Always has! Don't believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat 😘."

Hannah was featured on the hit TLC reality show, "Jon & Kate Plus 8," along with her parents, older sisters, twins Mady and Cara, 24, and fellow sextuplets, Collin, Joel, Aeden, Alexis and Leah. During the second season of the show, Kate and Jon went through a public divorce, after which Kate was granted full custody of all eight children.

In 2018, it was revealed both Hannah and Collin had moved in with their father, but that he had little to no contact with the rest of his kids. Hannah told Teen Vogue in May that "it's hard" to watch episodes of their reality show and see her parents' relationship deteriorate on camera.

"[Filming] made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other," she admitted, also acknowledging, "It’s hard to go back and watch my parents argue."

Since moving in with his father, Collin has accused his mother of abuse. He was allegedly diagnosed with a behavioral disorder and sent away to a separate school in Philadelphia at the age of 12. At the time, Kate explained on an episode of "Kate Plus 8," "I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs."

Collin later spoke with The Sun, in September 2024, when he accused his mother of being "physically aggressive and verbally very abusive."

After he made the statements, Kate's lawyer told Fox News Digital "she never wants to comment because she always knows that this gets taken out of context. She doesn't want to comment. Doesn’t need to. The record speaks for itself."

He added, "The facts belie the truth. Whatever took place, the ones that are truthful are the ones that took place… She has no comment because it’s not going to change the past. And I don’t believe she intentionally harmed any of her children in any way, shape or form."

Earlier this month, Collin took to TikTok to share a photo of him with his siblings, writing that they were "forced apart, pitted against each other," and although they were "born to be a team," they have been "forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

In the comments section of one of her TikTok videos, a fan shared a screenshot of Collin's post, to which Kate responded, "He knows why..," along with a crying face emoji.