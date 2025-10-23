Jelly Roll admits to cheating on wife Bunnie XO in rare public confession

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll admitted one of the "worst moments" of his life was cheating on his wife, Bunnie XO.

"I don't talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he said during an appearance on the "Human School Podcast."

"Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back."

"And I did a lot of work to repair that relationship," he added. Jelly Roll and his wife married in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2023.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer said he's proud of the strength of his relationship with Bunnie XO today.

"Like the repair has been special, man. We're stronger than we could have ever been. And I wish our story would have went in the way that it never had an affair," Jelly Roll explained. "And I'm in no way glad it happened, but man, I'm proud of who we are today."

When reflecting on that time in his life, Jelly Roll said he was hanging around people who weren't a good influence on him.

"I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives," he said. "When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine."

"I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘That dude’s been with me 12 years.’ S----y human!"

It's unclear when the infidelity occurred, but Bunnie previously acknowledged the couple's rocky patch in a TikTok caption.

"Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back - would have put us on this wild journey called life," she wrote.

"We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground."

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll first met in 2015, after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas.

The two eloped a year later after Jelly Roll proposed onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

After seven years of marriage, the couple renewed their vows at the same Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date they tied the knot.

Jelly Roll shared how he's kept his marriage to Bunnie XO strong during an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll explained. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

