Reality

Jon Gosselin accuses Kate of affair with bodyguard after she confirms new relationship

Jon and Kate's son Collin claimed mom had affair with bodyguard Steve Neild in 2009 during marriage breakdown

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Jon Gosselin's lifestyle changes have contributed to major health improvements Video

Jon Gosselin's lifestyle changes have contributed to major health improvements

The reality star told Fox News Digital that he's lost a considerable percentage of visceral fat since embarking on weight-loss journey.

Jon Gosselin and son Collin are calling out Kate Gosselin after new rumors surfaced about her dating life.

The two men took to social media after a Page Six report claimed that Kate is dating her longtime bodyguard, Steve Neild — the man she was accused of having an affair with in 2009, the year her marriage to Jon fell apart and ended in divorce.

Jon made posts to his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing screenshots of articles connecting Kate to Neild. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Guess who really ruined the marriage."

KATE GOSSELIN SAYS SHE'S 'SUPER, SUPER HAPPY' WITH MYSTERY MAN

Jon Gosselin in a tan suit and white shirt and navy blue sweater alongside Kate Gosselin in a black dress, inset a photo of Collin Gosselin on Entertainment Tonight

Jon Gosselin and his son Collin publicly responded to reports that Kate Gosselin is dating Steve Neild, the bodyguard she was accused of having an affair with in 2009. (Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications; Instagram)

He added, "Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!"

Reps for Jon and Kate did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kate Gosselin walks in New York City with her bodyguard Steve Neild on October 3, 2012.

Kate Gosselin and bodyguard Steve Neild are seen on Oct. 3, 2012, in New York City. (Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Jon and Kate’s son, Collin, shared his own remarks on the rumors in a series of emotional Instagram posts. 

"What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!" he wrote.

"Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance."

KATE GOSSELIN SLAMS RUMORS SHE STOLE HER CHILDREN’S COLLEGE FUNDS

Collin Gosselin Instagram posts.

Collin Gosselin shared Instagram posts about the rumored relationship. (Collin Gosselin/Instagram)

He continued, "By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.’ I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful."

While Collin said he’s "not big on the drama" and is busy with college and running a business, he added he couldn’t stay silent on this one.

"I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions," he wrote.

Kate Gosselin in a black dress with a choppy short haircut smiles next to Jon Gosselin in a tan blazer and dark sweater

Jon and Kate Gosselin share eight children together. They divorced in 2009. (Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications)

"Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together."

He concluded his post with a broken-heart emoji and a message to Jon, "We won’t act reformed when we still feel pain from our past. I love you dad."

Kate Gosselin leaves with her bodyguard Steve Neild on December 8, 2010.

Kate Gosselin and her bodyguard Steve Neild seen on Dec. 8, 2010, in New York City. (James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2009, Kate slammed reports that claimed she had an affair with her family’s longtime bodyguard and called the accusations "disgusting" and "unthinkable."

"The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family," Kate previously told People, referring to Neild.

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin faces renewed scrutiny as her ex-husband Jon and son Collin speak out about her relationship with former bodyguard Steve Neild amid old affair allegations. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

"Already the allegations they're making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified."

Gosselin kids

Jon and Kate Gosselin, along with their eight children, starred on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which captured on-camera the challenges of raising a large family. (Getty Images)

Kate recently shared on TikTok that she’s "super, super happy" in a relationship that’s been going on for over a year — but she declined to name her mystery man.

"It’s someone I’ve known for a really long time, and I am very, very happy," she continued. "He doesn’t really want to be on TikToks. Can’t blame him, I guess. But you, perhaps, will catch a peep of him going forward." 

The Gosselins, along with their eight children, starred on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which captured on-camera the challenges of raising a large family.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

