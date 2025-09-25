Jon Gosselin accuses Kate of affair with bodyguard after she confirms new relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Gosselin and son Collin are calling out Kate Gosselin after new rumors surfaced about her dating life.

The two men took to social media after a Page Six report claimed that Kate is dating her longtime bodyguard, Steve Neild — the man she was accused of having an affair with in 2009, the year her marriage to Jon fell apart and ended in divorce.

Jon made posts to his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing screenshots of articles connecting Kate to Neild. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Guess who really ruined the marriage."

He added, "Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!"

Reps for Jon and Kate did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jon and Kate’s son, Collin, shared his own remarks on the rumors in a series of emotional Instagram posts.



"What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!" he wrote.

"Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance."

He continued, "By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.’ I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful."

While Collin said he’s "not big on the drama" and is busy with college and running a business, he added he couldn’t stay silent on this one.

"I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions," he wrote.

"Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together."

He concluded his post with a broken-heart emoji and a message to Jon, "We won’t act reformed when we still feel pain from our past. I love you dad."

In 2009, Kate slammed reports that claimed she had an affair with her family’s longtime bodyguard and called the accusations "disgusting" and "unthinkable."

"The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family," Kate previously told People, referring to Neild.

"Already the allegations they're making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified."

Kate recently shared on TikTok that she’s "super, super happy" in a relationship that’s been going on for over a year — but she declined to name her mystery man.

"It’s someone I’ve known for a really long time, and I am very, very happy," she continued. "He doesn’t really want to be on TikToks. Can’t blame him, I guess. But you, perhaps, will catch a peep of him going forward."

The Gosselins, along with their eight children, starred on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which captured on-camera the challenges of raising a large family.