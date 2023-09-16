Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual abuse of 4 women; comedian denies 'serious criminal allegations'

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of the rape and sexual assault of four women.

Brand, 48, denied the allegations in a video shared to his social media platforms on Friday, as he insisted his relationships have been "consensual."

The actor said he received several messages from major media companies claiming he was involved in "very serious criminal allegations," which he described as a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RUSSELL BRAND INTERVIEWS FAUCI WHISTLEBLOWER ON BIG PHARMA CORRUPTION, FAMILY TIES: ‘MEET THE FAUCIS’

Four women have claimed Brand sexually assaulted them between the years of 2006 and 2013, according to The Sunday Times.

The allegations come after a joint investigation has been made public by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

He added this was a time during his career when he was working "in the mainstream … As I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous [at that time]."

"Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well," Brand continued.

"To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?" he asked.

After Brand addressed the rape accusations, celebrities, including Elon Musk, reacted to his video.

"Of course. They don’t like competition," Musk wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Brand to seek further clarification on his X video and did not immediately receive a response in time for publication.

One woman came forward and accused Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She claimed to have been treated at a rape crisis center the same day, according to the report.

RUSSELL BRAND UNLEASHES ON NEW BIDEN CHIEF OF STAFF JEFF ZIENTS: ‘CRONYISM, CORPORATISM, PROFITEERING’

A then-16-year-old student alleged Brand assaulted her when he was 31. She said he referred to her as "the child" during an emotionally abusive and controlling three-month relationship. The student claimed Brand "forced his penis down her throat," making her choke.

A third woman accused Brand of sexually assaulting her while they worked together in Los Angeles and said he threatened to take legal action if she spoke out about their encounter.

The fourth woman shared similar sexual assault allegations towards Brand, as all four women chose to remain anonymous.

COMEDIAN RUSSELL BRAND: ‘FASCIST,’ ‘NAZI’ JUST CONVENIENT TERMS FOR ‘PEOPLE YOU DON’T AGREE WITH'

The women who came forward added that they decided to speak out about Brand’s sexual abuse after he gained popularity on social media platforms with millions of followers. They claimed they only wanted to address the allegations after being approached by media reporters.

Brand has starred in several Hollywood movies including, "Get Him to the Greek" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."

He’s currently married to Laura Gallacher, the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher. The two tied the knot in 2017. He famously separated from Katy Perry after 14 months of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP