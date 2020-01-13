Kate Beckinsale shows off flexibility while preparing for 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a hilarious look at what goes into her red carpet prep ahead of the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday.

The actress, 46, took to Instagram before attending the big show, where she donned a stunning silver Julien x Gabriela gown, to show what really goes into her full-body makeup routine.

Beckinsale shared a video of herself wearing pajamas in what appears to be her kitchen as hairdresser Peter Savic works on her curls for the big night while makeup artist Rob Scheppy applies something to her leg. The video sees her effortlessly lift her leg up toward her ear as Scheppy expertly applied makeup to her calf and thigh.

As the two men diligently work, Beckinsale strokes the cat in her lap as TLC’s “No Scrubs” plays in the background.

“Getting ready for the #criticschoiceawards with @robscheppy, @peter.savic, Clive, Myf and NO SCRUBS,” she captioned the video. “Rob’s pretty thorough.”

The star later arrived on the red carpet for the event in a long half-shoulder gown that hugged her figure and dragged elegantly behind her. Although she looked gorgeous in her Critics’ Choice dress, many were quick to note that the gown didn’t really show off her legs, prompting some to wonder why she had the leg makeup applied so thoroughly in the first place.

The star was on hand that night to present the award for best action movie, which was nabbed by the 2019 blockbuster hit from Marvel Studios, “Avengers: Endgame.”

The star recently made headlines for a different award show, The Golden Globes, after she responded to trolls on social media who wrote negative comments about the recent reports that she left an after-party with actor-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 29, who is a close friend of her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson.