Kate Beckinsale, Cate Blanchett turn heads with daring outfits at Venice Film Festival: PHOTOS

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale went all out when she walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala during the 2024 Venice Film Festival in a baby pink bodysuit with sequins and feather embellishments.

The corseted bodysuit was paired with a floor-length train which covered the sides and back of her body, leaving the front open to show off her toned legs. The actress paired the look with a sparkly round pearl-covered purse, platform heels and dangling earrings, choosing to wear her hair in a chic updo.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett wore many iconic looks while at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, including the Armani Privé ensemble she wore to the Armani Beauty event.

The actress wore a halter top with individually beaded strings, which draped over her arms and the top half of her torso, leaving her midsection and part of her bust exposed. It was a slightly edgier look than what's normal for the "Blue Jasmine" star. She paired the top with high-waisted black trousers and stud earrings, and went with a very natural makeup look.

Blanchett was at the festival to promote her latest project, the Alfonso Cuarón-directed limited series "Disclaimer."

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wore a floor-length black gown when walking the red carpet at the Armani Beauty event during the Venice Film Festival.

Her dress featured a floral and crystal embroidered bodice, which showed some cleavage through sheer material. It then widened into a pleated skirt, which flowed all the way to the ground, and also included a peplum at the waist. The "Euphoria" actress wore her blonde hair in loose waves and paired the look with silver bracelets and rings.

When Sweeney posted the look on social media, her Instagram followers were quick to post compliments in the comments section. "MOTHER IS MOTHERING," one fan wrote, while a second chimed in with, "Born to be her Husband. Forced to be her fan."

George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, stunned when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of the actor's latest film, "Wolfs," at the Venice Film Festival. The couple are rarely seen together on the red carpet, but had no problem posing arm in arm at the festival.

The "Money Monster" star looked dapper in a classic black suit and bowtie, while Amal looked remarkable in a corset-style yellow dress with ruffles and a train following behind her. She paired the look with a gold clutch, and wore her hair down.

Clooney stars alongside Brad Pitt in "Wolfs." The veteran actors portray fixers who are forced to work together after getting hired for the same job.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

At that same "Wolfs" premiere, Pitt made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

De Ramon wore a one-shoulder floor-length white gown with ruching on the sides and the mid-section, while Pitt wore an all-black look with flared trousers and a suit jacket with silk accents.

The two first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, with a source telling People last month, "He's serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her."

While on the carpet, Pitt and de Ramon posed with the actor's close friend and co-star, Clooney, and his wife Amal.

The two actors first met back in the early 1990s, when they were both auditioning for the male lead in "Thelma and Louise." Despite the fact they were competing for the same role, they became fast friends, with their bond growing stronger when they starred together in "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001.

"We’ve been friends for a long time," Clooney told GQ in a joint interview with Pitt in August. "And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life, and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at the Venice Film Festival, and posed for photos with their arms around one another.

Silva wore a sheer gown with a halter neckline and large sparkly navy blue floral designs printed all over it. She paired the look with a black oval-shaped clutch and dangle earrings.

The actor kept it simple, looking dapper in a black suit with a bowtie. While at the gala, Gere was honored with amfAR’s Award of Inspiration for his continued work in the fight against AIDS.

Prior to the gala, the couple walked the red carpet together at the premiere of "Wolfs." Gere's look on both carpets was pretty similar; Silva however, switched things up.

At the premiere, she wore a white dress with an asymmetrical slit, a scoop neckline and metallic heels.

Gere made sure his wife's stunning appearance received the appropriate amount of appreciation, as he took a break from posing for photos to bow down to her in front of photographers.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

After confirming her engagement to her new fiancé, Michael Polansky, while at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lady Gaga showed off her massive engagement ring when she arrived at the Venice Film Festival.

The two were photographed hand-in-hand while making their way out of Hotel Cipriani, with Gaga wearing a black mini dress with white polka dots and shades, while holding up her left hand to show off her ring.

Polansky wore an all-black ensemble and shades, matching with his fiancée.

Later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which Gaga stars as Harley Quinn. The actress wore a bold black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a plunging halter neckline and a billowing black skirt.

She paired the look with a unique Phillip Treacy headpiece, which she wore over her platinum blonde hair.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria made quite a splash on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in a sheer sequined Alberta Ferretti gown. The dress featured a black bodysuit under a sheer material with silver disks sewn into it, which draped down to the floor.

The "Desperate Housewives" star paired the look with strappy black heels, many different rings and small hoop earrings, and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz showed just how in love they are with one another when they walked the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie, "Queer."

The actress wore a form-fitting, sequined strapless blue dress with an elegant cape draping behind her as she walked. She paired the look with a statement necklace and a bold red lip.

Posing next to Weisz on the carpet, Craig wore an all-white ensemble with dark sunglasses.