Lady Gaga’s mother set her up with businessman fiancé: ‘I think I just met your husband’

When Lady Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, told her she believed she had met the man her daughter would marry five years ago, the "Joker: Folie à Deux" star was suitably skeptical.

But after she was introduced to businessman Michael Polansky, she quickly realized he was "the missing piece in my life."

"My mom met him, and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’" The 38-year-old told Vogue. "I could never have imagined that my mom . . . found the most perfect person for me?"

Germanotta met Polansky through her work with Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Gaga first crossed paths with Polansky at Facebook founding president Sean Parker’s birthday party in 2019. Polansky is an associate of Parker’s, and Gaga went to the event hoping to size him up.

They ended up talking for three hours. "We had the most amazing conversation," she told Vogue.

"I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect," Polansky admitted, adding that as soon as he got to the party someone told him that the "Just Dance" singer was looking for him. "I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness—she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."

Their love grew as the pandemic hit, and they stayed together at her home in Malibu.

"I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind," Gaga said. "And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy, and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."

She added, "But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy."

The "Bad Romance" singer said she felt the last time her fans "heard" from her was on the 2020 album "Chromatica."

"That album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health," she explained. "I was in a really dark place. I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."

Gaga had two previous engagements – "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Chris Carino – but after those breakups she worried she wouldn’t meet the one.

"I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself—forever," she admitted. "And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it. And I don’t have to do this alone anymore."