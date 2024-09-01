George Clooney denies report claiming he and Brad Pitt earned $35 million for new film: ‘Bad for our industry’

George Clooney is disputing a report about his salary for his new film with longtime pal Brad Pitt.

The New York Times reported last week that the "Ocean’s 11" stars had been paid over $35 million each to star in the film.

During a press conference for the film on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney mentioned the report to the gathered press.

"[It was] an interesting article, and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard-bearer for salaries," Clooney said, per People. "I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films."

Representatives for Clooney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney also explained that he and Pitt gave portions of their salaries back after a deal for a theatrical release for "Wolfs" fell through, meaning it will get a limited release.

He continued, explaining the current complications of making and selling movies in Hollywood.

"Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theaters]. We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens. When I did [Clooney-directed biographical sports drama] ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon, and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out."

"You guys are all in this, too," he added. "We’re all in this industry, and we’re trying to find our way post-COVID and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way. It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film, and we are getting a release in a few hundred theaters, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we [were] to have a wide release."

Clooney previously spoke about himself and Pitt returning some of their salaries last year to Deadline, saying, "Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release. At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half now."

"Wolfs" marks Clooney and Pitt’s first time on screen together in 16 years, since 2008’s "Burn After Reading."

The movie star duo play fixers hired to cover up crimes, reluctantly brought together when they are called to the same assignment.

"Wolfs" will be in theaters Sept. 20 and available to stream a week later on Sept. 27 on AppleTV+.