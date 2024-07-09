Kate Beckinsale finally explains why she was hospitalized for weeks

Kate Beckinsale is sick of critics online commenting on her weight loss, which connects back to her mysterious weeks-long hospitalization in March.

On Monday, Beckinsale took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in revealing clothing, calling some users on her recent posts "a--holes" while sharing the real reason behind her recent weight loss.

"Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the a--holes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags," Beckinsale captioned a video of herself in a pink t-shirt, pink underwear and black platform boots.

According to Page Six, Beckinsale responded to a commenter who wrote that her "a-- ran away," Beckinsale shared, "No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly."

Due to the grief, Kate wrote that she spent six weeks in the hospital because the pain of losing her stepfather and her mother's cancer diagnosis "burned a hole" in her esophagus, causing her to "vomit copious amounts of blood."

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language

The movie star continued, "I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my a--."

Kate concluded her heated message to the Instagram user with, "Maybe you should worry about your own f–--ing a--. I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick."

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while sending love to her mom on U.K. Mother’s Day.

Along with photos of her mother, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself dressed in a hospital gown in a hospital bed. Those photos have since been deleted.