'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is ready for a wild ride: 'The crazier, the better'

Sydney Sweeney is ready to "jump back into" the role of her infamous character Cassie in "Euphoria."

Sweeney's Hollywood career gained momentum when she was cast in the scandalous TV series after back-to-back success in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Sharp Objects."

"I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie," the 26-year-old actress told People magazine. "She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it."

"I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," she added.

The third season of "Euphoria" is set to begin filming in January 2025, after a multi-year delay.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on ‘Euphoria’ in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of ‘Euphoria’ to life for the fans," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, told Variety in a statement.

However, Sweeney was tight-lipped about the details.

"Honestly, I don't know anything about it," she told People magazine.

Sweeney claimed in a previous interview with The Independent that nobody talked about her performance in Season 1 of "Euphoria" because she "got naked."

"With ‘The White Lotus,’ I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I've been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while," Sweeney told the outlet.

"I'm very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria.’ I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. I was like, ‘Did you not see that in ‘Euphoria?’ Did you not see that in ’The Handmaid's Tale?'"

Sweeney further explained that she believes there is "a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen" in the industry.

"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different," she said.

Sweeney had some of Cassie's nude scenes cut in Season 2 of "Euphoria" when the actress felt they weren't "necessary."

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,'" Sweeney said, referring to director Sam Levinson. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

