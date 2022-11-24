'Kardashians': Khloé welcomes newborn with Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal for season 2 finale

Following a traumatic ending on "Kardashians" season one – where viewers discovered the disgraced Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian yet again – the season two finale ended in a happier moment for the reality television star.

After learning of Thompson’s infidelity, as he was expecting another child with a different woman, the Hulu show displayed Khloé at the hospital welcoming her newborn baby via surrogate.

During the season finale, several camera shots of the actual labor were shown without the surrogate on screen.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN WAS SECRETLY ENGAGED TO TRISTAN THOMPSON WHEN HE GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT: REPORT

In one of the scenes, SKIMS founder Kim yelled, "He looks just like True," referring to Khloé and Thompson’s firstborn.

After the successful delivery of Khloé’s newborn, she Facetimed her daughter, True, and asked her if she thinks the newest addition to their family is cute.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN, TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY

Later, the "Kardashians," "mom-ager" Kris is seen visiting her neighbor Khloé – since she lives next door – and her new grandson. She expressed "how beautiful" he is.

Kim also visited Khloé at her home, as their mom pointed out that the newborn looks like their brother Rob.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE'S NOT INTERESTED IN DATING AFTER HER SPLIT FROM PETE DAVIDSON

"He’s actually Rob’s twin," Kim remarked.

As the Kardashians discussed what to name the new baby boy, Khloé remained silent.

Kris continued to suggest, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"

Kourtney also entered the scene and joked that she wishes she could breastfeed Khloé’s newborn, as she responded with, "Oh my gosh, Kourt, let’s calm down."

Kris went on to tell Khloé how she’s "really proud" and that she’s "the best mom in the whole entire universe."

"I’m so proud of the way you’ve handled everything with the baby," an emotional Kris told Khloé.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you, I've learned from all of you ladies," Khloé responded.

Khloé welcomed her firstborn with NBA player Thompson in April 2018. He is already a father to three kids, whom he shares with three different women.

Thompson also recently welcomed a son, Theo, with fitness maven Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star. It led to their split.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not Thompson’s first time being caught in a cheating scandal. He was caught up in the drama in 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s, best friend, Jordyn Woods, and another scandal surrounded Thompson in 2018.

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.