Kardashians cancel famous Christmas Eve party due to coronavirus: 'Health and safety first'

Christmas will look a little different for the Kardashian clan this year.

The family has become known for throwing a large bash on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holiday with a bevy of their uber-famous friends.

This year, however, the family will not throw the party in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday evening, a fan took to Twitter to ask Khloé Kardashian whether the family's iconic party was still on the books.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," said the 36-year-old reality star. "It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though!"

She added: "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

In early November, a fan had previously asked Kardashian whether or not they had canceled the party, and at the time, the family still planned on partying.

"I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!" she responded on Twitter. "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest."

Earlier this year, Khloé tested positive for the novel virus.

"Just found out that I do have corona," the star revealed during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I have been in my room. It's [going to] be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Kardashian explained that she suffered from headaches, vomiting, shaking, hot-and-cold flashes and an intense cough.

"Let me tell you, that s--t is real," she said at the time. "But, we're all [going to] get through this."

The Kardashian family has come under fire multiple times in recent months for throwing large gatherings despite warnings from health officials to avoid doing so.

Khloé's sister Kimcwas slammed by fans for throwing a large birthday bash while their younger sister Kendall Jenner caught backlash for hosting a Halloween-themed birthday party.

Kim and the family matriarch Kris Jenner said separately that all of the guests at both of the parties had been tested for COVID-19 before entry.