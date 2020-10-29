Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash over Kim Kardashian's birthday party: ‘I get it’

Khloe Kardashian addressed the backlash over her sister Kim Kardashian’s lavish 40th birthday party.

Kim shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

In the caption of the post, the star said that she had asked all of her guests to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day.

Several people called it “very selfish” while many abide by quarantine measures and follow health guidelines when interacting with others.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMMED FOR THROWING LARGE BIRTHDAY PARTY AMID ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'VERY SELFISH'

Khloe, 36, acknowledged the frustrations on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but voiced her hope that the backlash doesn’t taint Kim’s memory of the birthday.

"I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don't really know the extent of it," the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told DeGeneres.

The Good American founder continued: "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody.”

“But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing," Khloe said, adding that the group was about 20-25 people.

KARDASHIANS CONTINUE TO POST VACATION PICS AMID BACKLASH FOR PRIVATE ISLAND COMMENTS

Some people also criticized the Kardashian family and friends for potentially putting staff at the island at risk of the coronavirus.

"Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it," Khloe said. "So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe.”

She added: “We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

Criticism aside, the “Revenge Body” star told DeGeneres, "It was such a beautiful experience and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I don't want [the backlash] to overshadow all the greatness."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN REVEALS POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST IN ‘KUWTK’ SNEAK PEEK

In Kim’s birthday post she told fans, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

FOX News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.