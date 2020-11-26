Kourtney Kardashian flaunts curves in nude bikini poolside snap

Kourtney Kardashian is taking advantage of the California sunshine.

The 41-year-old Poosh founder took to Instagram one day ahead of Thanksgiving to share a stunning series of poolside photos.

The mother of three rocked a nude velour bikini as she arched her back while sitting on the ledge of her pool. She also donned red sunglasses.

She captioned the photos with a simple turkey emoji, drawing attention to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kardashian surely sent pulses running as several of her famous friends and family members weighed in. Her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner complimented the star, writing, "Ok body," and "yessss" respectively.

When another follower complimented her body, Kardashian hinted at how she takes care of it.

"pilates, matchas and cakes ?" she replied.

Other fans said her body is "goals."

"saving this bc ur body inspo," one person wrote.

Another commented: "Sorry Disney but you haven't this princess."

Prior to relaxing by her pool, Kardashian and her sisters drew attention online by posting several sexy pics from Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration. According to Page Six, Kim spent $1 million to fly her family and friends on a private jet to a private island in Tahiti.

The group – which included sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner – were treated to a host of lavish dinners, spa visits and water activities.