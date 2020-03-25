Kanye West talks support of Donald Trump, says being black led to false assumptions about his political views

Kanye West is opening up about the public's outrage over his political views.

The rapper-producer-turned-evangelist has come under fire in recent years since voicing his support of President Trump. But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the fashion and shoe designer revealed just what it felt like for strangers to assume his political views based on his race, among other things.

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine? ...It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat,'" he told the magazine.

"Classism, protectionism -- not just racism,” he added. “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

West confirmed to the outlet that he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election because he didn't vote at all. Had he been a registered voter at the time, however, Trump would have received his support, he said.

The multi-faceted designer and artist also opened up about his lucrative career, comparing his fan-favorite Yeezy brand to the likes of McDonald's and Apple.

"I believe that Yeezy is the McDonald’s and the Apple of apparel,” West told the outlet. “In order to make the Apple of apparel the next Gap, it has to be a new invention. To invent something that’s so good that you don’t even get credit for it because it’s the norm.”

The rapper, who segued into a new musical genre thanks to his star-studded Sunday Service church performances, added that he believes his success in music does not automatically result in success in other industries.

Speaking of his accomplishments to date, Kim Kardashian's husband noted that he does not describe himself as "ambitious" -- in fact, it's a word he never wants to be synonymous with.

"I’m Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities,” he told the outlet. “I’m just a doer. You can see in my eyes there’s not one bit of fear.”

This week, West found himself embroiled in more drama from the past. A newly leaked video clip of his infamous phone call with Taylor Swift made its way online over the weekend, reigniting the feud around his "Famous" lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that b---- famous."

In response to Swift's recent implication that Kardashian doctored the clips she released on Snapchat four years ago, Kim tweeted: “I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative."